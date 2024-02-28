 

Ariana Grande Admits There's 'Insatiable Frustration' Amid Ethan Slater Cheating Rumors

Ariana Grande Admits There's 'Insatiable Frustration' Amid Ethan Slater Cheating Rumors
The 'No Tears Left to Cry' songstress herself has been labeled as a 'homewrecker,' especially after she released her song 'Yes, And?', wherein she claps back at haters for caring too much about her life.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has finally addressed cheating rumors between her and Ethan Slater. When speaking about the matter, the "7 Rings" hitmaker admitted that there's "insatiable frustration" hearing the narrative.

"I feel like we don't need to go into any specifics," the 30-year-old musician said in the Monday, February 26 episode of "The Zach Sang Show" on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. "But, of course, there's like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything."

Ariana was previously married to Dalton Gomez. News of the couple's split surfaced in 2023, following reports of the singer/actress' relationship with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan. Many believe that she began dating Ethan before he separated from his now-estranged wife Lilly Jay.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress has also been labeled as a "homewrecker," especially after she released her song "Yes, And?" and its music video. On the track, she claps back at haters for caring too much about her life.

Candace Owens was among the critics, saying on her podcast, "Really throughout her entire career. You got a husband, you got a boyfriend, Ariana Grande is going to go after them." She added, "And haha don't care you, when everything happens and the dust settles, she does not care about ruining your relationship."

"She did not care that he was ugly. She was just like, 'I want to break up this family,' " the 34-year-old political commentator continued. "Now it's about the fact that she has come out with a song that basically celebrates her homewrecking capability. She's just like, 'Yes, And? I don't care!' ... Yes, I took your husband, took the father of your children, and so what?"

