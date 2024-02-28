 

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms
Cover Images/Michael Simon
TV

The movie that is expected to offer a look at 'the reality of Wendy's life' is called a 'labor of love' by producers as fans criticized the project amid the star's health struggle.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Where Is Wendy Williams?" opens up on "the reality of Wendy's life." The 59-year-old TV star discovered she had primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and Mark Ford and Erica Hanson - the executive producers of "Where Is Wendy Williams?" - have defended their new documentary amid criticism of the project.

"It was important for us to be able to shed light on what the reality of Wendy's life was under this care," Erica told Extra.

"We were concerned about her being in that apartment, being alone, clearly drinking a lot … she was really isolated and we were really concerned about her, that one of the reasons why we stayed and really kept pushing … It is scary to think of if we weren't there at times."

Mark added, "At a certain point we were more concerned about what would happen to her if we stopped filming than if we continued."

  Editors' Pick

Erica has also described the project - which was filmed before Wendy's diagnosis was revealed to the public - as a "labour of love."

She added, "Even though it's a very intimate personal story of Wendy, I really believe it's a universal story that millions of people can relate to. And it's not comfortable and it is painful at times, but I feel like we did shed light on really important story for Wendy and how she was or wasn't getting the care she needed."

Wendy was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia last year, and her care team recently revealed that the issues have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

The care team said in a statement, "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shannen Doherty Shocked by Methods to Increase Her Libido Amid Cancer Battle

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack
Related Posts
Wendy Williams' Ex Attorney Appears to Blame Her New Team for Her Fast-Deteriorating Health

Wendy Williams' Ex Attorney Appears to Blame Her New Team for Her Fast-Deteriorating Health

Wendy Williams Expresses 'Immense Gratitude' Over Responses to Her Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Expresses 'Immense Gratitude' Over Responses to Her Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams' Family Kept in the Dark About Her Aphasia and Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams' Family Kept in the Dark About Her Aphasia and Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams' Guardian Sues Lifetime's Parent Company Ahead Bombshell Docuseries' Release

Wendy Williams' Guardian Sues Lifetime's Parent Company Ahead Bombshell Docuseries' Release

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Report: Kelly Rowland Skipped 'Today' Because She Got 'Sick' Amid Pregnancy
TV
  • 2024-02-26 15:04:30

Report: Kelly Rowland Skipped 'Today' Because She Got 'Sick' Amid Pregnancy

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Report: Judge Luke Bryan to Be Replaced by Jelly Roll on 'American Idol'

Report: Judge Luke Bryan to Be Replaced by Jelly Roll on 'American Idol'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Take Home Big Prizes at PGA Awards 2024 - See Full Winners

'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Take Home Big Prizes at PGA Awards 2024 - See Full Winners

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

Sarah Michelle Gellar Backs Shannen Doherty's Claims About 'Charmed' Firing Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Sarah Michelle Gellar Backs Shannen Doherty's Claims About 'Charmed' Firing Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers