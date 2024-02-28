 

Shannen Doherty Shocked by Methods to Increase Her Libido Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Shocked by Methods to Increase Her Libido Amid Cancer Battle
The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress was left stunned when doctors told her the methods to increase her sex drive which was affected by her cancer battle.

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty has claimed how cancer has "impacted her libido." The "Charmed" actress - who filed for divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko in April 2023 - has been open about her health struggles after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

"When you're feeling not great about yourself, that's going to kill your libido. But then when it actually impacts your libido, when meds take your libido away, or it makes things not as pleasant, sex doesn't feel as good," she said when appearing on the "Let's Be Clear" podcast.

She admitted it was something she tried to fix in her marriage, before later filing for divorce. She added, "This isn't the life that I want to live. I also don't want my husband to live like this. So I need to, you know, figure this out."

Podcast host, friend and model Anne Marie Kortright urged Shannen to see Dr. Sherry Ross to help her deal with changes in her body, but the doctor's methods left the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star a little shocked.

Anne Marie recalled, "She's got all these little displays of toys. Then she goes, 'Here's Shannen take this,' and Shannen like shoves it in her bag." Shannen admitted the toys "stayed in my bad for a really long time."

The 52-year-old star - who recently revealed she is open to dating again after her split from Kurt - explained that cancer isn't the only issue affecting her own self confidence. She said, "Getting older, all of it impacts not just, your exterior."

"But it's also impacting the whole way that your body is reacting and responding. And then you add to that cancer meds, you add to that chemo or and it just zaps you of everything and it takes your confidence. It takes away your identity."

Shannen was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2019 having been in a period of remission, and last year she revealed she disease has since spread to her brains and bones. However, she and her doctor have seen positive results from her latest bouts of treatment.

