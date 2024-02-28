 

'Dune 2' Director Brought 'Special Unit' for Top-Secret Filming With Anya Taylor-Joy

'Dune 2' Director Brought 'Special Unit' for Top-Secret Filming With Anya Taylor-Joy
Instagram
Movie

Denis Villeneuve admits he made a conscious decision to keep the cameo of the 'Queen's Gambit' actress on the 'Dune: Part Two' a secret in a bid to surprise fans.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Denis Villeneuve deliberately kept Anya Taylor-Joy's cameo appearance in "Dune: Part Two" under wraps. The 27-year-old actress confirmed online speculation that she features in the sci-fi blockbuster when she appeared on the red carpet at the movie's premiere in London earlier this month and the director revealed that he wanted it to be a shock for audiences.

"I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret," Denis told The Hollywood Reporter at the picture's New York premiere on Sunday, February 25.

"We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans."

  Editors' Pick

Villeneuve revealed that he is already in the process of working on a third "Dune" film and is currently writing the screenplay for the movie. The 56-year-old filmmaker said, "I agreed to make 'Part One' and 'Part Two' back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay. It's almost done but it needs work, a bit, now."

Anya walked the red carpet with cast members Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Coleman in London but was coy when quizzed if she appears in the picture. She told Warner Bros. UK, "You'll have to see the film."

The "Queen's Gambit" star added, "Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I've seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it's incredible. This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn't get any better than that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christina Aguilera 'Starstruck' When She First Met Drew Barrymore

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Switch NFL Teams to Be Closer to Kim Kardashian
Related Posts
Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'

Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'

Florence Pugh Felt the Eerie Atmosphere When Filming 'Dune 2' at Famous Brion Tomb

Florence Pugh Felt the Eerie Atmosphere When Filming 'Dune 2' at Famous Brion Tomb

Austin Butler Toned Down His Method Acting for 'Dune 2'

Austin Butler Toned Down His Method Acting for 'Dune 2'

Austin Butler Compares 'Dune 2' Set to 'Microwave' Due to Brutally Hot Temperature

Austin Butler Compares 'Dune 2' Set to 'Microwave' Due to Brutally Hot Temperature

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Idris Elba 'Kicked Out' of Robert De Niro's Office for Scamming His Way in to Audition
Movie
  • 2024-02-26 22:40:25

Idris Elba 'Kicked Out' of Robert De Niro's Office for Scamming His Way in to Audition

Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'

Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Hid' From 'Memory' Co-Stars During Production

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Hid' From 'Memory' Co-Stars During Production

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Parodies 'Dune: Part Two' in New Trailer

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Parodies 'Dune: Part Two' in New Trailer

Glen Powell Wants His Next Project With Sydney Sweeney to 'Make Sense'

Glen Powell Wants His Next Project With Sydney Sweeney to 'Make Sense'

Ryan Gosling Is First Musical Performer Tapped for 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling Is First Musical Performer Tapped for 2024 Oscars

Box Office: 'Bob Marley: One Love' Holds Off 'Demon Slayer' From Taking No. 1

Box Office: 'Bob Marley: One Love' Holds Off 'Demon Slayer' From Taking No. 1

Leonardo DiCaprio Warns Timothee Chalamet Against Starring in Superhero Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio Warns Timothee Chalamet Against Starring in Superhero Movie

Emma Stone 'Really Wanted to Puke' on Set of 'Poor Things' Due to This Reason

Emma Stone 'Really Wanted to Puke' on Set of 'Poor Things' Due to This Reason