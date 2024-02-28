'Dune 2' Director Brought 'Special Unit' for Top-Secret Filming With Anya Taylor-Joy

Instagram Movie

Denis Villeneuve admits he made a conscious decision to keep the cameo of the 'Queen's Gambit' actress on the 'Dune: Part Two' a secret in a bid to surprise fans.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Denis Villeneuve deliberately kept Anya Taylor-Joy's cameo appearance in "Dune: Part Two" under wraps. The 27-year-old actress confirmed online speculation that she features in the sci-fi blockbuster when she appeared on the red carpet at the movie's premiere in London earlier this month and the director revealed that he wanted it to be a shock for audiences.

"I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret," Denis told The Hollywood Reporter at the picture's New York premiere on Sunday, February 25.

"We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans."

Villeneuve revealed that he is already in the process of working on a third "Dune" film and is currently writing the screenplay for the movie. The 56-year-old filmmaker said, "I agreed to make 'Part One' and 'Part Two' back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay. It's almost done but it needs work, a bit, now."

Anya walked the red carpet with cast members Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Coleman in London but was coy when quizzed if she appears in the picture. She told Warner Bros. UK, "You'll have to see the film."

The "Queen's Gambit" star added, "Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I've seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it's incredible. This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn't get any better than that."

You can share this post!