 

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

J.Lo wanted a number of A-listers like Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, and Vanessa Hudgens for the movie to accompany her new album, but many of them unfortunately refused.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, and Khloe Kardashian rejected offers to appear in Jennifer Lopez's film. The 54-year-old singer managed to get the likes of Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, and Jane Fonda to appear in "This Is Me... Now" about her own search for love, but not everyone her team asked were able to take part.

One of her team members said, in new Amazon Prime documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told", that Taylor, Khloe and Snoop Dogg were among those who couldn't take part. In addition, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bad Bunny were also either unavailable or turned down the offer.

J-Lo herself admitted she also wanted Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa to take part. Pondering the reasons for people turning down the film, she said, "People scared, scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I'm scared. I don't act like I'm scared. That's the secret to my whole career."

Meanwhile, she revealed Anthony Ramos - who has starred in the likes of "A Star Is Born" and "In the Heights" - resnubbed the offer because of her friendship with her ex Marc Anthony.

Speaking to wardrobe supervisor Shawn "Beezy" Barton during rehearsals in the documentary, Jennifer said, "Anthony Ramos was going to do this. He was going to do the 'Rebound' number with me. And he was like, 'Ah, I'm friends with Marc.' "

In the documentary, J-Lo called Ramos and said, "I didn't know that you and Marc were good friends. I didn't know that. That's nice." The pop star - who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - insisted she would never intend to call out "the father of my kids" in the film.

She explained, "I'm never going to do anything that's going to really pinpoint him out." But the actor replied, "Yeah, I just think that people are going to think that … You know how the media is." J-Lo argued that people shouldn't be making art "thinking about what the media's going to say."

