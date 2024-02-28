 

Christina Aguilera 'Starstruck' When She First Met Drew Barrymore

The 'Dirrty' hitmaker remembers her early days as a singer and how she mustered up the courage to approach the 'E.T.' star when running into the actress for the first time.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera became "starstruck" the first time she met Drew Barrymore. The "Beautiful" hitmaker has recalled her first meeting with the 49-year-old actress over 25 years ago when she was still an unknown singer working on her first album in Los Angeles.

"I get really shy, especially the more you respect someone you're like I can't even you know make eye contact," she told the host when appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"I am the weirdest nerd about that kind of thing too. But, I did have the courage to get the nerve to go say hi to you one time. I was so green to LA, I was like a teenager and I was so green and starstruck to everything and then there's Drew Barrymore sitting at the next table."

The 43-year-old singer managed to pluck up the courage to approach the "Charlie's Angels" star, and she still remembers the "warm" exchange so fondly. She added, "You went to go to the bathroom and I was like, 'This is my moment.' "

"And I went and I told you, I was like, 'Hi, I'm Christina and I'm such a big fan and I'm here recording my album for the first time and I just wanted to say hi to you and blah, blah, blah.' And you were the kindest celebrity I've ever met. You were so warm and so kind to me and I've never forgotten that about you, so thank you for doing that for me."

Drew is "glad" she left an impression, insisting, "That's how people are supposed to behave."

Christina pointed out that some people may not always be approachable "depending on what day or whatever," but she's glad Drew was so willing to chat. She said, "But then we all have our walls and we get guarded and I think depending on what day or whatever but it was just so kind of you to be just so warm and you were like, 'Good luck with that.'"

