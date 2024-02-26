 

Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'

Florence Pugh Calls Her Experience With Zendaya on 'Dune 2' 'Wonderful Experience'
The 'Midsommar' beauty found her experience filming 'Dune: Part Two' with the 'Euphoria' stunner 'heavenly' although they only shared screen a few times.

  Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh feels "heavenly" having the opportunity to work with Zendaya Coleman on "Dune: Part Two". The 28-year-old actress plays Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel and was delighted to be able to work alongside the Spider-Man actress, who reprises the role of Chani in the film.

"It was heavenly. We've admired each other for a while. By the time we got to meet, it was well due time. Yes, we didn't get to act with each other a lot, but it doesn't matter," Florence told Digital Spy.

"When you work with people that you admire, people that you look up to and wanna see how they work, it's always a wonderful experience. You hope it's wonderful, and in this case it was."

The "Oppenheimer" star added, "And it made us excited for the next bit, potentially, whether that's in this storyline or outside of the storyline."

"When you get to do press with someone, it just makes you even more eager to watch them work again and understand what it would be like to work with them again. So we definitely built quite the appetite after this press tour because we're just desperate. Somebody, write us something!"

Florence has joined a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Austin Butler and explained that her biggest task in the role was "not to muck it up."

She said, "My biggest challenge? Not to muck it up! No pressure. There isn't a biggest challenge when you're given the best gift, which is to work with people that are brilliant. The biggest challenge is making sure that you are up to speed with their brilliance, that you match exactly what enticed you about the first movie."

"Which, for any actor that admires at least one person on set is always a big ask to make sure that you keep your cool, but when everybody on set is amazing, not only you're trying to keep your own cool, but you're making sure that it was the right decision that you were cast."

