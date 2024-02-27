 

Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album

The 'Dance the Night' singer explains how her new music inspires her makeup and fashion choices, admitting her new hair color was influenced by her new tunes.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa's new album influenced her to dye her hair red. The 28-year-old pop star was in the studio working on her upcoming third record when she realised that the colour red was a recurring theme in her work and decided she wanted "a little change" aesthetically so changed up her signature dark hair accordingly.

"It was just me in the studio while I was listening to the music [for the new record], and I feel like I just saw the colour red a lot. And I wanted to dye my hair and do a little change," she told Allure.

Meanwhile, the "Training Season" hitmaker explained that whilst her last album "Future Nostalgia" as being "glitter and glamorous" orientated and explained that her new one has inspired her to be more interested in sporting "dewy skin and clear eyebrows" instead.

  Editors' Pick

But the Grammy Award-winning star has made the conscious decision to not pluck her eyebrows despite an offer of help from a beautician.

She said, "When I think about 'Future Nostalgia', it was very pop and glitter and glamorous in certain ways. Now I'm much more into, like, dewy skin and clear gel in my brows. I don't feel like I need to get them any darker than they already are."

"A woman who owned a brow bar emailed me and said, 'It looks like you're not plucking your eyebrows - let me fix them for you.' And I was like, 'I don't pluck my eyebrows.' So you're just saying that my eyebrows are f***, basically? I'm gonna stick with them, because this is what I got. These are the cards I got dealt."

