Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

While the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star is reportedly 'happy' to live with the jewelry designer, he has no control over his children and has not been able to introduce them to his girlfriend.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie may come as a hurdle in Brad Pitt's hot romance with Ines de Ramon. While the couple was recently reported to have moved in together, the actress may prevent their relationship from going further as he has no control over their children.

Words are the "Maleficent" star bans her ex-husband's girlfriend from seeing the kids. "Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad," a source tells In Touch, noting that Ines understands his current situation with his ex-wife. "There's no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina."

Despite his ongoing custody battle with Angelina, Brad couldn't hide his happiness to be dating Ines. The 60-year-old is reportedly "smitten" with his girlfriend and "is on top of the world again."

"He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her," a source tells PEOPLE. "He is happy to live with her too."

"They were spending a lot of time at Brad's. It only made sense for her to move in," the source further dishes on the couple. "Their relationship is serious. This is Brad's first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn't settle and it's paying off. He loves dating Ines."

Brad and Ines, who first sparked romance rumors in 2022, were recently reported to have moved in together. An insider close to the jewelry designer told PEOPLE earlier this month, "It's pretty recent. They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever."

The source added the Anita Ko vice president did not give up her own home when she moved in with Brad. "Brad's very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing," the informant claimed.

Angelina and Brad, who announced their separation in 2016, share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

