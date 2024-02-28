Richard Sherman Released From Jail After DUI Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The Seahawks legend reportedly spent 55 hours in jail after being pulled over by Washington State police just before 2 A.M. on Saturday, February 24 for speeding.

AceShowbiz - Richard Sherman has finally got his freedom back. After he got arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, the former football cornerback was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

For the record, the 35-year-old was taken into custody early Saturday, February 24. He was reportedly pulled over by Washington State police just before 2 A.M. for speeding.

During the stop, Richard admitted to drinking two margaritas. He refused a breathalyzer and was subsequently arrested and booked into Kings County Jail at 4:30 A.M.

It was not until Monday that Richard got to see a judge, who set his bail at $5,000. Now that he's been released, the 5x Pro Bowler is prohibited from consuming alcohol (or marijuana). He also needs to avoid getting arrested again and show up in court.

This is not the first time Richard has had a run-in with the law. Back in 2022, the athlete was sentenced to 24 months of monitored supervision after pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and negligent driving.

In July 2021, the Seahawks legend was arrested for domestic violence after trying to break into his in-laws' house in the suburb of Redmond, Washington. Prior to that, he reportedly crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle.

Richard pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. He, however, admitted to be "deeply remorseful" for his action.

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of," he penned in a statement shared on social media at the time. "I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted."

