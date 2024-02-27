Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez hasn't ruled out going on a tour again. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress admitted in a recent interview that she actually misses hitting the road.
"I think for me it would have to be done in a very unique way," the 31-year-old told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily. "So I'm not saying no, I just think I would have go find a way where I could perform that I felt like I wouldn't lose it being on the road."
About how she feels about going back on tour, Selena said, "I guess my feeling is... indifferent. It's not bad, it's not good. I don't know." She added, "I think I'll just see what happens, but I miss it. And it is one of my favorite ways to connect with my fans."
Selena has previously declared that she is "open" to the possibility of a tour happening despite being unsure about it. "I'm open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time's right," she explained on Deadline's "Crew Call" podcast. "It's not the top of my priority list."
In related news, Selena just released a new single titled "Love On" and its accompanying music video on February 22. On the track, which was produced by Monsters & Strangerz and Isaiah Tejada, she sings, "Why are we conversing over this steak tartare/ When we could be somewhere other than here/ Making out in the back of the car/ Or we could make a memoir/ On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar."
In the visuals itself, Selena is cradling a dog in her arms while standing on a staircase, which is full of couples making out. In the whole footage, she is filmed wearing a number of stylish outfits, including a sleeveless hot pink dress that comes with a high neck design and a long blue lace gown that has a halter neck design.