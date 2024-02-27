 

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'
When speaking about the possibility of hitting the road again, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress says touring 'is one of my favorite ways to connect with my fans.'

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez hasn't ruled out going on a tour again. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress admitted in a recent interview that she actually misses hitting the road.

"I think for me it would have to be done in a very unique way," the 31-year-old told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily. "So I'm not saying no, I just think I would have go find a way where I could perform that I felt like I wouldn't lose it being on the road."

About how she feels about going back on tour, Selena said, "I guess my feeling is... indifferent. It's not bad, it's not good. I don't know." She added, "I think I'll just see what happens, but I miss it. And it is one of my favorite ways to connect with my fans."

Selena has previously declared that she is "open" to the possibility of a tour happening despite being unsure about it. "I'm open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time's right," she explained on Deadline's "Crew Call" podcast. "It's not the top of my priority list."

In related news, Selena just released a new single titled "Love On" and its accompanying music video on February 22. On the track, which was produced by Monsters & Strangerz and Isaiah Tejada, she sings, "Why are we conversing over this steak tartare/ When we could be somewhere other than here/ Making out in the back of the car/ Or we could make a memoir/ On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar."

In the visuals itself, Selena is cradling a dog in her arms while standing on a staircase, which is full of couples making out. In the whole footage, she is filmed wearing a number of stylish outfits, including a sleeveless hot pink dress that comes with a high neck design and a long blue lace gown that has a halter neck design.

