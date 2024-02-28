 

Donald Trump May Deport Prince Harry If He Wins 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump May Deport Prince Harry If He Wins 2024 Presidential Election
Cover Images/POOL/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

During his latest public appearance, the former POTUS claims that he 'wouldn't protect' the Duke of Sussex, who exited British royal family in 2020, when it comes to his visa permit.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Things may not look good for Prince Harry if Donald Trump is re-elected as the next president of the United States. During his latest public appearance, the former POTUS claimed that he "wouldn't protect" the Duke of Sussex when it comes to his visa permit.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Saturday, February 24, Trump said, I wouldn't protect him." As for the reason, he explained, "He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable."

He continued, "He would be on his own if it was down to me," before adding that President Joe Biden's administration has been too "gracious" to Harry after "what he has done."

  Editors' Pick

After stepping down from his role as senior royal member alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020, Harry and his family have been residing in California. Since he's British, the royal needs to apply for a visa to allow him to stay in the country.

Trump appeared to take issue with Harry's decision to blindside Queen Elizabeth II with his decision years ago. "Harry hadn't even had a meeting with the Queen to talk through their plans before announcing it to the world," a source previously told The Mirror.

The informant added, "The monarchy is an institution based on hierarchy and respect, something drummed into those boys growing up. What Harry did drove a horse and cart through royal protocol - putting their plans on Instagram and their website first." While the late queen showed "a constructive and supportive way" in response to the Sussexes' decision, some people are still against the couple over it.

On the other hand, Harry recently revealed that he had considered applying for U.S. citizenship. "The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but is certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," the Duke said during his appearance on "Good Morning America".

You can share this post!

You might also like

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'
Related Posts
Donald Trump Reacts to Being Booed When Launching His Shoes at Sneaker Con

Donald Trump Reacts to Being Booed When Launching His Shoes at Sneaker Con

Donald Trump's Niece Has 'Emotional' Reaction to Civil Fraud Ruling

Donald Trump's Niece Has 'Emotional' Reaction to Civil Fraud Ruling

Donald Trump Slams 'Crooked' Judge Following Heavy Fine and 3-Year Ban in Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Slams 'Crooked' Judge Following Heavy Fine and 3-Year Ban in Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Civil Fraud Ruling, Insists It's Politically Motivated

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Civil Fraud Ruling, Insists It's Politically Motivated

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors