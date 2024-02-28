Donald Trump May Deport Prince Harry If He Wins 2024 Presidential Election

Cover Images/POOL/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Things may not look good for Prince Harry if Donald Trump is re-elected as the next president of the United States. During his latest public appearance, the former POTUS claimed that he "wouldn't protect" the Duke of Sussex when it comes to his visa permit.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Saturday, February 24, Trump said, I wouldn't protect him." As for the reason, he explained, "He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable."

He continued, "He would be on his own if it was down to me," before adding that President Joe Biden's administration has been too "gracious" to Harry after "what he has done."

After stepping down from his role as senior royal member alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020, Harry and his family have been residing in California. Since he's British, the royal needs to apply for a visa to allow him to stay in the country.

Trump appeared to take issue with Harry's decision to blindside Queen Elizabeth II with his decision years ago. "Harry hadn't even had a meeting with the Queen to talk through their plans before announcing it to the world," a source previously told The Mirror.

The informant added, "The monarchy is an institution based on hierarchy and respect, something drummed into those boys growing up. What Harry did drove a horse and cart through royal protocol - putting their plans on Instagram and their website first." While the late queen showed "a constructive and supportive way" in response to the Sussexes' decision, some people are still against the couple over it.

On the other hand, Harry recently revealed that he had considered applying for U.S. citizenship. "The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but is certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," the Duke said during his appearance on "Good Morning America".

