'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

In a new video, '90 Day Fiance' blogger John Yates tells Michael's wife Angela Deem that shortly after they ended their previous live, he received a phone call from police.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Angela Deem can now breathe a sigh of relief. According to a new report, her husband Michael Illesanmi has been found and is safe after he left her rural house in Georgia on February 23.

In a new video on Tuesday, February 27, "90 Day Fiance" blogger John Yates told Angela that shortly after they ended their previous live, he got a phone call from police. He claimed that the authorities informed him that Michael contacted them with a burner phone.

The police verified that it was him after he sent them photos of his documents that he took before he left the home. "He told the police that he was in fear of his life," John explained, adding, "Michael didn't want Angela knowing his location."

After learning of the new updates on Michael's whereabouts, Internet users were happy for him as he got to escape from Angela. "Yes Michael. 10 years of abuse. You deserve the green card," one user wrote in an Instagram Story. "he worked hard for that card and he GOT IT!!! Big round of applause for Micheal on getting his 40 acres and a mule," another added.

Someone else noted, "He's gonna claim abuse and get his Green Card through VAWA. He's just gonna show them clips from the show plus whatever I'm sure he already recorded. Finesse. All that patience was leading up to this." One comment also read, "Poor Micheal had enough Angela is crazy."

Just recently, Angela went cryptic on Instagram as she shared messages about lies and manipulation. "You've been lied on, talked about, plotted against and STILL BLESSED," a quote that the TLC star shared on Monday read. "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect. Read that again."

In another post, the 58-year-old posted a quote about being fake. "I'm proud of myself for not being fake. I'm difficult sometimes and have a few screws loose but I'm 100 percent me," the quote read.

Angela previously claimed that Michael, who had arrived in the U.S. from Nigeria last December, left her home on February 23, leaving behind his belongings. "Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing," she told John during a YouTube live on Monday. "Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she further shared, adding that he "only had like $40 on him."

"He's my husband and I love him and i don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f**k is going on," Angela said at one point. "We know he's deceitful, but I don't think he would go this far."

