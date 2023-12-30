 

Francia Raisa Insists She Doesn't Know Why She Stopped Talking to Selena Gomez

While the 'How I Met Your Father' actress and Selena 'didn't speak at all' last year, the pair are 'better people' when they eventually 'come back together.'

AceShowbiz - Francia Raisa had to "spend time apart" from Selena Gomez. The 35-year-old actress famously donated a kidney to "Single Soon" hitmaker Selena, 31, when she suffered organ damage due to lupus in 2017 but the pair lost touch in the years that followed.

Francia has now admitted that after they reunited in the summer of 2022, they are still "getting to know each other" again although she is not exactly sure why they stopped speaking in the first place.

"It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship. I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all," she told USA Today.

"Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened. But we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."

The "How I Met Your Father" actress did not receive a mention in Selena's "My Mind and Me" documentary and just after that, the former Disney Channel star later referred to pop singer Taylor Swift as her "only friend" in the industry.

But just months later, the former Disney Channel star publicly acknowledged Francia on her birthday before reaching out to her personally and suggesting they talk over dinner. Francia added, "I don't know why the universe decided this timing … then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk.' It's no beef, just salsa."

Francia previously explained that she and Selena are "trauma-bonded" which can be "rocky and tricky" but she still likes to treat her like a little sister. She told Extra, "We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change."

"Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don't know any relationship that's perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other."

