Drake Under Fire After Calling for Tory Lanez's Release Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Appeal

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker catches heat for supporting his fellow Canadian rapper, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the 'Cobra' raptress back in 2020.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake is picking a side in the years-long drama between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion and it doesn't sit well with many Internet users. The Canadian superstar has been dragged online after calling for his fellow Canadian rapper's release.

Recently, Champagne Papi took to his Instagram Stories to voice his support for the currently incarcerated rap star. He posted several pictures of the "Luv" emcee and wrote in the caption, "3 You." The phrase is widely understood as rhyming slang for "free you."

Drake's Stories quickly sparked a social media backlash, with one critic writing on X, formerly Twitter, "I swear I don't be lying to yall. Drake is a very specific and very blatant misogynist and his 'Free Tory Lanez' post is only further proof of where he is and may have always been."

Another strong comment read, "Drake, who arguably has one of the largest fanbases in hip-hop, has been actively galvanizing his fanbase of misogynistic men & male identified women to attack a [black woman] who is a victim of gun violence for a year now, but they’ll still push the narrative that Megan is the problem."

"Drake is so pathetic. He always want to beef with women," a third alleged. "He dgaf [doesn't give a f**k] about Tory, he just wanted an excuse to keep beefing with Megan cause he never bucks up to men." Someone blasted the OVO Sound founder, "Drake is just corny."

"Men that bond over dislike of someone else always been weird to me. Especially when it's dislike of a woman. Drake and Tory used to diss each other on songs. Now it's 'free my dawg,' " another pointed out. Someone else similarly said, "Drake's been so vocal about his disdain for tory lanez and now this. But when we say men unite solely to perpetuate the abuse of women we're wrong."

In December 2022, Tory was found guilty of three felony charges in respect to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last August, but has attempted to appeal his sentence.

