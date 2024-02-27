 

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance
Instagram
TV

The 'Euphoria' star has been forced to call off her scheduled visit to the ABC breakfast show after she's 'come down with something' that led to her 'completely' losing her voice.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has "completely lost" her voice. The 27-year-old actress was supposed to make an appearance on Monday's February 26 edition of "Good Morning America" to promote her new movie "Dune: Part Two" but had to pull out at the last minute as she tried to fight off the illness.

"Hello GMA. Sorry I can't be there. I've come down with something and I completely lost my voice. But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy 'Dune: Part Two'," she whispered in a video posted to Instagram.

Zendaya did not disclose what had caused her raspy voice, but the team at the ABC breakfast show were quick to respond to the former Disney Channel star as they wished her a speedy recovery as they reposted her video.

They captioned the post, "How sweet is @zendaya to send us this video? We'll miss you tomorrow and hope you feel better soon!"

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been dating fellow Hollywood star Tom Holland since 2021. Having met him on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" five years earlier, she recently sang his praises as a "naturally very good" actor.

She told Buzzfeed, "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the 'Dune' cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Despite going public with their relationship in 2021, they have largely kept their romance private over the past few years.

Tom previously explained how the loved-up couple didn't feel like they "owe it to anyone" to delve into their life together. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Liam Gallagher Left With Identity Crisis After Oasis Split

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela
Related Posts
'Good Morning America' Is Hopeful Michael Strahan Will Return 'Soon'

'Good Morning America' Is Hopeful Michael Strahan Will Return 'Soon'

Michael Strahan to Continue Skipping 'Good Morning America' Due to 'Personal Family Matters'

Michael Strahan to Continue Skipping 'Good Morning America' Due to 'Personal Family Matters'

ABC Reveals Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Replacements After Their Exits Due to Affair Scandal

ABC Reveals Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Replacements After Their Exits Due to Affair Scandal

Report: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Pitching 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers for New Show

Report: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Pitching 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers for New Show

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Report: Kelly Rowland Skipped 'Today' Because She Got 'Sick' Amid Pregnancy
TV
  • 2024-02-26 15:04:30

Report: Kelly Rowland Skipped 'Today' Because She Got 'Sick' Amid Pregnancy

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Report: Judge Luke Bryan to Be Replaced by Jelly Roll on 'American Idol'

Report: Judge Luke Bryan to Be Replaced by Jelly Roll on 'American Idol'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Take Home Big Prizes at PGA Awards 2024 - See Full Winners

'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Take Home Big Prizes at PGA Awards 2024 - See Full Winners

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

Sarah Michelle Gellar Backs Shannen Doherty's Claims About 'Charmed' Firing Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Sarah Michelle Gellar Backs Shannen Doherty's Claims About 'Charmed' Firing Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms

Wendy Williams Documentary Defended by Producers Amid Criticisms

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers