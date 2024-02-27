 

Beyonce's Uncle Rowland Died at 77

Sad news comes from Beyonce Knowles' family as mom Tina has sadly announced that her older brother Rowland Martin Buyince has passed away at the age of 77.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' family is grieving following the death of the singer's uncle Rowland Martin Buyince. Rowland - who was known as Butch - died over the weekend at the age of 77 and the sad news was shared by his sister - Beyonce's mother - Tina Knowles who posted a loving tribute to her big brother on Instagram.

"My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much!" she wrote.

Tina added of her elder sibling, "He was a career Airforce man. He loved riding motorcycles, was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks."

"He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP."

The family tragedy hit just days after Tina and Beyonce were seen spending time together in New York where they attended a fashion show with the singer's sister Solange Knowles to watch her 19-year-old son Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. walk the runway for clothing company Luar on February 13.

It's also coming during a busy period for Beyonce as she's preparing for the release of her new country album 'Renaissance Act II' on March 29. She announced the new musical project during the Super Bowl and dropped two new singles - "Texas Hold Em" and "16 Carriages" - minutes later.

Beyonce has since made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold Em".

However, not everyone is pleased with the pop superstar's interpretation of country music, including outspoken rapper Azealia Banks, who called the project a "big time musical grift". In a post on Instagram, she declared, "Nothing country about it."

"You're setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There's a theatrical element to country music. Them [country] critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It's giving big-time musical grift. (sic) ...Yes, Black girls can make country music, but you're just really not hitting the button."

