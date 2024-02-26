Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Cover Images/Clark Samuels Celebrity

Candy Spelling, who 'never approved' of her son-in-law Dean, reportedly is 'ready to step in and help' her daughter following the actress' split from her husband.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is reportedly back on good terms with her mom Candy Spelling following her split from Dean McDermott. Now that she has called it quits with her husband of 17 years, her mother is said to provide financial aid to her cash-strapped daughter.

According to the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com), Tori and Candy's reconciliation only happened because the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum ditched her husband Dean. "Candy has been tight with the purse strings because she never approved of Dean," the source explained.

"Now that he's out of the picture, she's ready to step in and help!" the informant claimed, adding, "Her mom's finally come to the rescue."

Tori inherited $800,000, which she quickly spent, following her father Aaron Spelling's death, but Candy got $600 million. "For someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share," the source further noted.

Tori was accused of owing nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes amid her split and ongoing financial issues. Court documents revealed the State of California Franchise Tax Board filed several tax liens against the "Scary Movie" star, who was accused of failing to pay taxes in four separate years.

One tax lien was for three years,2017, 2018 and 2019, totaling a whopping $59,049.02. Another was filed for 2021 and claimed the actress owed $36,717.11. The Tax Board warned that interest would continue to accrue until the nearly $96,000 balance was paid off.

Dean confirmed his separation from Tori in June 2023. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own." He continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Following their split, Tori was rumored to be dating businessman Ryan Cramer. Meanwhile, Dean has been in a relationship with Lily Calo and recently moved in with his girlfriend after dating for several months.

