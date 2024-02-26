 

Milo Ventimiglia Gives Rare Insight Into His Married Life With Wife Jarah Mariano

In a new interview during his appearance at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, the 'This Is Us' star explains how he knew 'right away' that he would marry his now-wife.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Milo Ventimiglia has made rare comments about married life and how it was love at first sight when he met his wife, Jarah Mariano. The "This Is Us" star, 46, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 39, were first linked in 2022 and tied the knot in secret the following year.

Milo rarely speaks about his private life, but he has spoken about meeting his spouse for the first time and how he knew she would be his wife from the minute they set eyes on each other. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, he gushed, "When I saw my wife, I was always just like, 'Oh no, she's my wife.' Right away, I just kinda knew."

The "Chosen" star says marriage comes with its challenges but the pair are strong enough to ride it out together. Milo said of marriage, "I think if anything, you know, you just got a partner that you're gonna be there with, you're gonna work with, you're gonna find the joy [with]. And, you know, when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together."

Last month, Milo appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where he responded to breaking hearts with his life update. He smiled, "The point is, there's a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there."

The "Gilmore Girls" alum previously appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and gave a few insights into his love life. He told host Andy Cohen he looked for "honesty, authenticity and intellect" in potential partners.

Milo also told Us Weekly in 2017 he has always wanted to have "a strong family unit." He added, "It will happen when it happens. I'm not out seeking it. It's just kind of, I'm present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it's right, I'm sure it will work out."

Before dating Jarah, Milo romanced former co-stars Alexis Bledel, 42, and 34-year-old Hayden Panettiere.

