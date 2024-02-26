 

Olivia Rodrigo Insists She Didn't Consume Cigarettes and Beer She Bought After Turning 21

While taking the stage in Palm Springs, California during her 'Guts World Tour', the 'Drivers License' hitmaker also candidly shares her thoughts on growing up.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has bragged about buying cigarettes and beer after turning 21 years old. Though so, the "1 step forward, 3 steps back" singer claimed during one of her concerts that she did not consume them.

The songstress, who celebrated her 21st birthday on February 20, entertained her devotees by taking the stage in Palm Springs, California on Friday, February 23. During the concert, she told concertgoers what she did after turning 21 years old as she sat next to a piano.

Olivia reportedly said, "I don't know if you guys noticed but I turned 21 on Tuesday? [...] So, I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer. I promise I didn't consume it I just bought because I f**king could." Her statement was documented in part in a fan video, which was uploaded on TikTok one day later.

In the same footage, the "Drivers License" hitmaker was also filmed sharing her thoughts on growing up. She stated, "Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn't so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end," before delivering her single titled "Teenage Dream", which she released in 2023.

On Saturday, Olivia uploaded a series of photos from the concert on her Instagram page. Some of the pictures saw her sporting a sparkling silver outfit, consisting of a bra top and what appeared to be a pair of matching shorts that came with a high-waisted design. She also rocked a number of rings featuring letter embellishments that read, "GUTS."

In addition, the "good 4 u" hitmaker styled her long black tresses in waves and parted them in the middle. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "First show of the GUTS world tour!!!! most exciting love filled night! thank you so much to everyone who came out," adding a moon and red heart emojis.

Olivia kicked off the "Guts World Tour" in Palm Springs, California. She is slated to make several stops in some cities in North America and Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Munich as well as Lisbon, before concluding the tour in Los Angeles on August 14.

