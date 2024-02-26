 

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Announce Split After 5 Years of Dating

The 21-year-old soccer player, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, and the model have taken to social media to reveal that they've decided to call time on their romance.

AceShowbiz - Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have split. The 21-year-old soccer player, who is the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams), has taken to social media to reveal that they've decided to call time on their romance.

Romeo wrote on Instagram, "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will [heart emojis] (sic)."

Mia has also addressed their break-up on social media. The 21-year-old model wrote on Instagram, "This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms and paths as you mature. (sic)"

Mia confirmed that they're not "romantically" together. However, she insisted that they "share lots and lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh [heart emojis] (sic)"

Romeo and Mia walked the red carpet together for the first time in 2021. And the model subsequently revealed that Victoria Beckham helped to calm her nerves. Speaking about the singer-turned-designer, Mia told Vogue, "Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure."

Meanwhile, Victoria has confessed to being a fan of Mia's style. The 49-year-old designer, who first found fame as a member of the Spice Girls, hailed Mia's "unique approach" to fashion.

Victoria, who also has Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with David, told Vogue: "Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style."

