 

Artist of the Week: Usher

Artist of the Week: Usher
Instagram
Music

The 'Confessions' hitmaker makes a triumphant return to the chart by reaching the summit on the Billboard chart with 'Coming Home', his first solo album as an independent artist.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Usher is back with a bang. While busy with his highly-praised residency show in Las Vegas, he took time to hit the studio and work on his new studio installment. Finally the 45-year-old RnB singer released new album "Coming Home" in February, marking his first solo album since 2016's "Hard II Love" and as an independent artist.

"For me, man, I try to offer my best. Every album that I've put out, I've given my all," he said in an interview. "A lot of the people that I chose to share [this moment] with and worked on it with were people that I enjoyed working with my entire career."

Powered by collaborations with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and H.E.R., it soared to the top of the chart in its first week after being launched. Released just ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, the album has become an instant hit.

  Editors' Pick

He called the album an ode to his fans, "This is a very specific love letter to my fans. I don't get a chance to talk to them. It's not like Barbara Walters or Oprah Winfrey [where I'm] sitting down and having long-term conversations about things that have happened in my life and how I failed to deal with certain things."

"This is how I kind of get it out. This is how I emote. So it is a bit of a love letter for those people who've been supportive, prayed for me, supported me throughout this and throughout the entire last six years of my life."

The record debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart and made its mark on Billboard Hot 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, entering at an impressive No. 2 position. Furthermore, the album landed at No. 4 on the UK R&B Albums chart.

As Usher continues to make waves with his Super Bowl performance and the release of this album, he has mapped out a new tour. He is scheduled to take his new music to the stage while he is traveling across North America from August to October.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Florence Pugh Felt the Eerie Atmosphere When Filming 'Dune 2' at Famous Brion Tomb

'Star Trek' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Died at 49 Following ALS Battle

Related Posts
Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher Breaks Silence on Intimate Performance With Alicia Keys at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher Breaks Silence on Intimate Performance With Alicia Keys at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher Recalls 'Bidding War' With Justin Timberlake to Sign Justin Bieber

Usher Recalls 'Bidding War' With Justin Timberlake to Sign Justin Bieber

Usher's Ex Tameka Foster Dishes on Their 'Very Open Door Policy' With Their Kids

Usher's Ex Tameka Foster Dishes on Their 'Very Open Door Policy' With Their Kids

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts
Music
  • 2024-02-26 23:25:24

Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Artist of the Week: Usher

Artist of the Week: Usher

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'