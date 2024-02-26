Artist of the Week: Usher

Instagram Music

The 'Confessions' hitmaker makes a triumphant return to the chart by reaching the summit on the Billboard chart with 'Coming Home', his first solo album as an independent artist.

AceShowbiz - Usher is back with a bang. While busy with his highly-praised residency show in Las Vegas, he took time to hit the studio and work on his new studio installment. Finally the 45-year-old RnB singer released new album "Coming Home" in February, marking his first solo album since 2016's "Hard II Love" and as an independent artist.

"For me, man, I try to offer my best. Every album that I've put out, I've given my all," he said in an interview. "A lot of the people that I chose to share [this moment] with and worked on it with were people that I enjoyed working with my entire career."

Powered by collaborations with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and H.E.R., it soared to the top of the chart in its first week after being launched. Released just ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, the album has become an instant hit.

He called the album an ode to his fans, "This is a very specific love letter to my fans. I don't get a chance to talk to them. It's not like Barbara Walters or Oprah Winfrey [where I'm] sitting down and having long-term conversations about things that have happened in my life and how I failed to deal with certain things."

"This is how I kind of get it out. This is how I emote. So it is a bit of a love letter for those people who've been supportive, prayed for me, supported me throughout this and throughout the entire last six years of my life."

The record debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart and made its mark on Billboard Hot 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, entering at an impressive No. 2 position. Furthermore, the album landed at No. 4 on the UK R&B Albums chart.

As Usher continues to make waves with his Super Bowl performance and the release of this album, he has mapped out a new tour. He is scheduled to take his new music to the stage while he is traveling across North America from August to October.

