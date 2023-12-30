Zac Brown Announces Surprising Split From Wife Kelly Yazdi After Just Four Months

Instagram Celebrity

After just four months of marriage, the frontman of the Zac Brown Band has announced that he and actress Kelly, with whom he tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Georgia, are in the process of getting a divorce.

Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zac Brown appeared to have gotten out of his honeymoon phase with Kelly Yazdi. Four months after tying the knot with Kelly, the country music singer, who is known as the Zac Brown Band frontman, announced that he had called it quits with the model and actress.

On Friday, December 29, the 45-year-old Grammy-winning singer shocked the public with news of his separation from Kelly. He stated to TMZ, "We are in the process of divorce." Though so, he claimed that their "mutual respect for one another remains."

Zac went on to say in his statement, "We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together." He further declared, "As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Before the surprising breakup news, Zac and Kelly sparked split rumors after social media users noticed that she had deactivated her Instagram account. She reportedly removed Zac's last name from her bio and deleted all posts, including photos and videos, that featured him on her page. In addition, she allegedly unfollowed Zac's official Instagram account.

Zac and Kelly ended their marriage four months after their wedding. It was reported that the two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, which took place in Coweta County, Georgia, on August 31. The nuptials were held more than one year following their alleged engagement.

In December 2022, it was revealed that Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Kelly. At that time, a source told People, "He proposed in Hawaii a while ago." On how the engagement was held, the source additionally shared, "It was very intimate, and the couple has kept it very private." Around the same time, Kelly was caught on camera wearing a huge engagement ring.

While it remains unclear whether Kelly was married before being in a romantic relationship with Zac, this was not his first marriage. He was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years before going their separate ways in 2018. He and Shelly share five children together.

You can share this post!