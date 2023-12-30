 

Zac Brown Announces Surprising Split From Wife Kelly Yazdi After Just Four Months

Zac Brown Announces Surprising Split From Wife Kelly Yazdi After Just Four Months
Instagram
Celebrity

After just four months of marriage, the frontman of the Zac Brown Band has announced that he and actress Kelly, with whom he tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Georgia, are in the process of getting a divorce.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zac Brown appeared to have gotten out of his honeymoon phase with Kelly Yazdi. Four months after tying the knot with Kelly, the country music singer, who is known as the Zac Brown Band frontman, announced that he had called it quits with the model and actress.

On Friday, December 29, the 45-year-old Grammy-winning singer shocked the public with news of his separation from Kelly. He stated to TMZ, "We are in the process of divorce." Though so, he claimed that their "mutual respect for one another remains."

Zac went on to say in his statement, "We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together." He further declared, "As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

  Editors' Pick

Before the surprising breakup news, Zac and Kelly sparked split rumors after social media users noticed that she had deactivated her Instagram account. She reportedly removed Zac's last name from her bio and deleted all posts, including photos and videos, that featured him on her page. In addition, she allegedly unfollowed Zac's official Instagram account.

Zac and Kelly ended their marriage four months after their wedding. It was reported that the two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, which took place in Coweta County, Georgia, on August 31. The nuptials were held more than one year following their alleged engagement.

In December 2022, it was revealed that Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Kelly. At that time, a source told People, "He proposed in Hawaii a while ago." On how the engagement was held, the source additionally shared, "It was very intimate, and the couple has kept it very private." Around the same time, Kelly was caught on camera wearing a huge engagement ring.

While it remains unclear whether Kelly was married before being in a romantic relationship with Zac, this was not his first marriage. He was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years before going their separate ways in 2018. He and Shelly share five children together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mama June Insists She's Been 'Straight Sober' for Years After Amid Drug Use Rumors

Pete Davidson Spotted With GF Madelyn Cline After Calling Off Shows
Related Posts
Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Fights Back Tears After Coronavirus Forced Him to Fire Most of Tour Crew

Zac Brown Fights Back Tears After Coronavirus Forced Him to Fire Most of Tour Crew

Zac Brown Launches Copyright Lawsuit Against Ryan Tedder

Zac Brown Launches Copyright Lawsuit Against Ryan Tedder

Zac Brown Uses Music as Therapy in Dealing With End of Marriage

Zac Brown Uses Music as Therapy in Dealing With End of Marriage

Latest News
Britney Spears Working on 'Killer Songs' for Her Comeback Album
  • Dec 30, 2023

Britney Spears Working on 'Killer Songs' for Her Comeback Album

Gary Oldman Has Regret About His 'Mediocre' Performance in 'Harry Potter' Movies
  • Dec 30, 2023

Gary Oldman Has Regret About His 'Mediocre' Performance in 'Harry Potter' Movies

Zac Brown Announces Surprising Split From Wife Kelly Yazdi After Just Four Months
  • Dec 30, 2023

Zac Brown Announces Surprising Split From Wife Kelly Yazdi After Just Four Months

Pete Davidson Spotted With GF Madelyn Cline After Calling Off Shows
  • Dec 30, 2023

Pete Davidson Spotted With GF Madelyn Cline After Calling Off Shows

Brooklyn Beckham Dishes on His Collection of Expensive Watches
  • Dec 30, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Dishes on His Collection of Expensive Watches

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces
  • Dec 30, 2023

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces

Most Read
Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend
Celebrity

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Jermaine Jackson Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault

Jermaine Jackson Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault

Will Smith Explains Why He Was 'Terrified' While on 'One and Only Date' With Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa

Will Smith Explains Why He Was 'Terrified' While on 'One and Only Date' With Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa

Trina Doubles Down on Her Comment Saying Beyonce Is the Queen of Rap Despite Backlash

Trina Doubles Down on Her Comment Saying Beyonce Is the Queen of Rap Despite Backlash