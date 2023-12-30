 

Mama June Insists She's Been 'Straight Sober' for Years After Amid Drug Use Rumors

The 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' alum previously disclosed that her drug use has left her financially broke until she had to sell her house.'

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon has vehemently denied rumors saying she used drugs during a recent TikTok Live video. When setting the record straight, the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum insisted that she's been sober for a few years now.

The 44-year-old offered her clarification when speaking to TMZ on Friday, December 29. "I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020," she told the outlet. "I don't do drugs, I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't even drink."

Mama June kept ducking down out of the camera's view in the clip and wiping her nose when she would put her head back up. The reality star said that she was "cooking food" during the livestream and "was bending down so she could read the comments coming her way."

Mama June also shared that she is blind in her right eye, which makes it harder for her to read. Noting that she takes weekly drug tests, the TV personality added, "That doesn't keep me clean, I keep me clean.

Mama June previously disclosed that her drug use has left her financially broke. "The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f***ing broke," she said during a tearful reunion with her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

"Because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit," June admitted her problem that left her broke. "I mean, it was a couple ounces a day." She added of her methamphetamine usage, "Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more."

On how she started doing drugs, June said that she "got high because I wanted to." She went on telling her daughter Pumpkin, "It wasn't something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn't. I got high because I wanted to. It's not the first time I've ever done drugs, and you know that."

