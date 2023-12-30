 

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces
Instagram
Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has earned praises from his mother Donna and his brother Jason Kelce's wife Kylie for how he acts around his little nieces.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is praised by his mom Donna for being "very animated" around his nieces. The 34-year-old footballer - who is currently romancing pop superstar Taylor Swift - is uncle to Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 10 months, through his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce and now his mother has praised him for how he acts when he is around them.

"Uncle Travis is a very animated person around the girls. He talks to them, gives them quality undivided attention, and plays with them on their level with humor and amazing excitement," she told People.

Earlier this year, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce explained that Travis "couldn't say no" to his eldest niece as she dished out "demand after demand" for him. She said, "Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him."

  Editors' Pick

"And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it. She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."

Meanwhile, Donna, 71, recently admitted that finding sudden fame as the mother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend has come as a shock but she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.

She said, "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different. Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?' It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Francia Raisa Insists She Doesn't Know Why She Stopped Talking to Selena Gomez

Mama June Insists She's Been 'Straight Sober' for Years After Amid Drug Use Rumors

Related Posts
Travis Kelce Laments Having 'F****** Worst' Christmas This Year

Travis Kelce Laments Having 'F****** Worst' Christmas This Year

Video: Travis Kelce Hilariously Moons Raiders Fans for Heckling Him

Video: Travis Kelce Hilariously Moons Raiders Fans for Heckling Him

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham Dishes on His Collection of Expensive Watches
  • Dec 30, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Dishes on His Collection of Expensive Watches

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces
  • Dec 30, 2023

Travis Kelce Is the 'Epitome of an Uncle' to His Nieces

Mama June Insists She's Been 'Straight Sober' for Years After Amid Drug Use Rumors
  • Dec 30, 2023

Mama June Insists She's Been 'Straight Sober' for Years After Amid Drug Use Rumors

Francia Raisa Insists She Doesn't Know Why She Stopped Talking to Selena Gomez
  • Dec 30, 2023

Francia Raisa Insists She Doesn't Know Why She Stopped Talking to Selena Gomez

Nelly Furtado Criticizes 'New Trendy Things' About Skincare
  • Dec 30, 2023

Nelly Furtado Criticizes 'New Trendy Things' About Skincare

Supa Cent Appears to Accuse Ex-Fiance Rayzor of Abuse After Confirming Their Split
  • Dec 30, 2023

Supa Cent Appears to Accuse Ex-Fiance Rayzor of Abuse After Confirming Their Split

Most Read
Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend
Celebrity

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Lost Multiple Roles Amid Drug Probe Before Tragic Death

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Lost Multiple Roles Amid Drug Probe Before Tragic Death

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Mariah Carey All Smiles in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka's Split Confirmation

Mariah Carey All Smiles in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka's Split Confirmation

Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2