 

Nelly Furtado Criticizes 'New Trendy Things' About Skincare

The 'I'm Like a Bird' hitmaker warns young people that they may have been 'experimenting too much with their skin,' adding that she has had 'the same skincare routine' since her 20s.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nelly Furtado believes young people are "experimenting too much" with their skin. The 45-year-old singer - who shares daughter Nevis, 20, with former partner Jasper Gahunia - believes that "less is more" when it comes to skincare and worries that some members of the generation below her have made a habit of "hopping on the latest trends" before giving it much thought.

"I think less is more, and I think that it's an important message because I think there's too much experimentation going on with people in their 20s and 30," she told People.

"I think they're experimenting too much with their skin, with new trendy things that come out. Really at the end of the day, I think that we have to take a deep breath and not just hop on the latest trends for skincare."

The "I'm Like a Bird" hitmaker went on to add that in terms of her own approach to skincare, she has stuck to the same regime for 25 years and tries to stay away from alcohol because of the way it affects her, opting only to indulge in booze on special occasions.

She said, "I've had pretty much the same skincare routine since I was 20 years old, which is just clean your face and then you exfoliate your face. I treat alcohol as a festive thing, maybe for a birthday or something like that, but I don't make it part of my regular routine because I find it really dehydrates me and makes me tired."

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning star - who has sold more than 45 million records since beginning her career in the early 2000s - teamed up with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake earlier this year to release the single "Keep Going Up" and explained that after all this time in the business, she is finally learning that she is "good" at performing and "loves" being able to "spread joy" with her work.

She said, "I'm just leaning in a lot more. I'm leaning into what I do for a living and I'm finally realizing 23 years later, I'm really good at this. I love being on stage. I love writing songs. I love spreading joy."

