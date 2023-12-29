 

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

The 'Entourage' actor talks about fatherhood and is glad to be able to 'live by example' as he is raising his little son Seiko with his spouse Jordan Roemmele.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adrian Grenier had to learn to be his "best self" before he became a dad. The 47-year-old actor and wife Jordan Roemmele become parents to six-month-old Seiko and he was thankful he had his son later in life because he'd had the time to know who he was first.

"The last thing you want to do is have a kid and then start to figure out how to be a good dad, provider and protector. I had time to learn to be my best self so that when I had my son, I could live by example. I didn't have to overthink it," he told Us Weekly about his preparation for fatherhood.

The "Entourage" star hopes to be around for "as long as possible" to be with his son. When asked what the most humbling parenting moment he's so far experienced, he said, "You realise how much you've taken for granted and I wish I had more time already. We've only just begun and I'm like, 'Oh, I don't want this to end.' I want to be here for as long as possible."

"The Devil Wears Prada" actor loves teaching his little boy new things. He gushed, "[I love] just getting to know what (Seiko) is into and what he likes. He loves music. Every moment is a learning opportunity. Kids really bring you back to something a little more simple and fundamental. He's started throwing things now, so it's only a matter of time before we're playing catch."

The family live on a ranch in Texas and love exploring the great outdoors with their little boy. Adrian said, "Whenever he's a little cranky, (we) take him out, and the frogs or the cicadas put him right to sleep."

