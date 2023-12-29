 

Jade Thirlwall Pens 'Some Strong Tracks' With Bastille's Dan Smith

The Little Mix singer has reportedly teamed up with the Bastille lead vocalist to write new songs after the pair met and 'hit it off' at a writers retreat.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is said to be writing songs with Bastille's Dan Smith. The pair are rumored to have formed a songwriting partnership after attending a writers retreat together with a new report suggesting they have come up with a number of tracks which have been offered out to other artists.

"Jade and Dan have met each other a few times over the years when they've been at the same events," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"But they weren't really mates until they ended up on this retreat together with a load of other songwriters and they teamed up to come up with ideas. They hit it off and produced some strong tracks. Some of them have already been offered to other artists, so it's only a matter of time before they get snapped up."

Jade is said to be working on her debut solo album after Little Mix went on hiatus while Dan is believed to be busy with Bastille's next record, and the source suggested some of the songs they have written together could end up being used.

The insider added, "They have both been busy writing for their own projects too, with Jade making her debut solo album and Dan shaping Bastille's fifth LP, so they could well pop up with those records too."

The news comes after Jade's Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock hinted the band will reunite in five years' time after going on hiatus in 2022 after their "Confetti Tour" came to an end.

Speaking on the "Happy Place" podcast, Leigh-Anne teased, "We will definitely do a reunion. How can we not? Let's enjoy this time now but in five years' time we'll get back together, make a load of money."

In a previous appearance on "The Face" podcast, Leigh-Anne said of the band's break, "I think, as I say, 11 years in a group, there's gotta come a time where you spread your own wings and sort of just stand on your own two feet."

"I think we all came to that sort of mutual decision and I think we're just ready to see what the world has to offer for us just solo and individually. Also, me and Perrie [Edwards] having children, I genuinely I don't know how it would work in that group dynamic with kids now. I just don't understand how."

