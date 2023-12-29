 

Daniel Radcliffe Has Doubled His Wealth

The former 'Harry Potter' actor has reportedly amassed huge wealth in the past twelve months with his fortune including property worth multi-million dollars.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe's cash wealth has increased twofold to more than £16 million. The 34-year-old actor, who found fame as the titular wizard in the "Harry Potter" franchise, already had £8,832,790 in the bank in 2022, and increased it to a huge £16,085,209 in 2023.

MailOnline reports Daniel also owns property worth more than £3.3 million in accounts filed for the company Gilmore Jacobs, a firm run by the actor and his parents. Along with his cash reserves and property portfolio, Daniel's total personal wealth is around £89.7 million.

Meanwhile, Daniel and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first baby earlier this year. Gushing about the baby boy while discussing his new series, "Miracle Workers", with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "It's great."

"It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing - it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

Asked how being a dad will impact the roles he chooses, Daniel said, "I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective - not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years. I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

