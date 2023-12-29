 

Patrick Dempsey Thinks Chasing Hefty Paycheck in Hollywood Could Lead to 'Disaster'

Patrick Dempsey Thinks Chasing Hefty Paycheck in Hollywood Could Lead to 'Disaster'
Instagram
Movie

Being in Hollywood for years has taught the former 'Grey's Anatomy' actor that 'the quality of the experience' is very important when deciding to take on a role.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patrick Dempsey prefers to work for fulfilment over a hefty pay cheque. The "Ferrari" actor feels happier to take on roles in independent films and work with the directors whose work he admires than accept a part in a major Hollywood blockbuster even though he knows that would pay more.

"For me right now, it's really to work with filmmakers in the category of Michael Mann and do independent films like ['Ferrari']. That means you have to be very careful financially," he told Radio Times magazine when asked his acting goals.

  Editors' Pick

"But the role size doesn't matter for me, it's about the quality of the experience. Anytime you go after something for the money, it's always a disaster. Yeah you get to buy more and pay more taxes, but you're not happy. You know? That's something that's important to learn. And you realise the older you get and the more success you have, the less you need."

Patrick recently praised "Grey's Anatomy" - on which he played neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the medical drama from 2005 to 2015, before returning five years later for the 17th season - for inspiring so many people to pursue a medical career.

He told "Good Morning America", "['Grey's Anatomy'] has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession and has given me the platform to be able to do the Ferrari movie and to be able to have [the People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive title]. I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Monkees' Micky Dolenz Unbothered by Lack of Control Over Their Early Albums

Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024
Related Posts
Patrick Dempsey Blames TikTok for Making Life 'Quite Empty'

Patrick Dempsey Blames TikTok for Making Life 'Quite Empty'

Patrick Dempsey Enjoys 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title Despite Friends' Reactions

Patrick Dempsey Enjoys 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title Despite Friends' Reactions

Patrick Dempsey Shares His Wife's Reaction to Him Being Named as People's Sexiest Man Alive

Patrick Dempsey Shares His Wife's Reaction to Him Being Named as People's Sexiest Man Alive

Patrick Dempsey's 'Ego Is Good' After He's Named PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive

Patrick Dempsey's 'Ego Is Good' After He's Named PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive

Latest News
Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
  • Dec 30, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album
  • Dec 29, 2023

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood
  • Dec 29, 2023

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

Jade Thirlwall Pens 'Some Strong Tracks' With Bastille's Dan Smith
  • Dec 29, 2023

Jade Thirlwall Pens 'Some Strong Tracks' With Bastille's Dan Smith

Daniel Radcliffe Has Doubled His Wealth
  • Dec 29, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe Has Doubled His Wealth

Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024
  • Dec 29, 2023

Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024

Most Read
Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version
Movie

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Zac Efron Felt Like His World Was 'Narrowed' During 'The Iron Claw' Filming

Zac Efron Felt Like His World Was 'Narrowed' During 'The Iron Claw' Filming

Patrick Dempsey Thinks Chasing Hefty Paycheck in Hollywood Could Lead to 'Disaster'

Patrick Dempsey Thinks Chasing Hefty Paycheck in Hollywood Could Lead to 'Disaster'