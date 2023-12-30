Camila Cabello Teases New Music

Instagram Celebrity

On Thursday, December 28, the 26-year-old shared a picture of her seemingly recording vocals in front of a microphone setup. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "mostly the year of this."

Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello is gearing up for new music. In a series of posts shared on Instagram Story, the former Fifth Harmony member teased that she has a new offering for fans in 2024.



"see you next year b***hes,”"she continued, adding a mouth-zipped-shut emoji. The Billboard Hot 100 topping-singer also shared a snap of a Polaroid photo of two collaborators resting on a soundboard and penned, "the year of the band."

Camila made the posts days after Playboi Carti let out a photo of him and Cabello in a studio together. In the snap, which was shared earlier in December, he was seen wrapping his arm around her shoulder as she placed her hand on his back. Over the picture, he wrote, "Baby Girl."

