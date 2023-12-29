 

Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation

Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation
Cover Images/Charlie Steffens
TV

The reality star, who hosted the dating competition for 19 years, departed the series after sparking heavy backlash when he defended Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending a "plantation-themed" sorority party in college.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison doesn't regret leaving "The Bachelor" franchise. In fact, the TV host declared in a new interview that he's "proud" of his decision.

The 52-year-old discussed the matter on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast. "What I went through was tumultuous. I don't wish it on anybody. It was horrifying on a lot of levels - and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through," he explained. "But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation."

"We all could have figured it out, but I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision," he said. "I'm proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels. Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids' lives."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Consequence Demands Apology From Kanye West for Snubbing Him

Harry Styles Flaunts Toned Abs on Chilly Swim With GF Taylor Russell in London
Related Posts
Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Latest News
Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
  • Dec 30, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album
  • Dec 29, 2023

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood
  • Dec 29, 2023

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

Jade Thirlwall Pens 'Some Strong Tracks' With Bastille's Dan Smith
  • Dec 29, 2023

Jade Thirlwall Pens 'Some Strong Tracks' With Bastille's Dan Smith

Daniel Radcliffe Has Doubled His Wealth
  • Dec 29, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe Has Doubled His Wealth

Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024
  • Dec 29, 2023

Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024

Most Read
Julie Bowen's Children Not Interested in Watching Her Shows
TV

Julie Bowen's Children Not Interested in Watching Her Shows

Meghan McCain Calls 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy' as They Keep Talking About Her After Her Exit

Meghan McCain Calls 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy' as They Keep Talking About Her After Her Exit

Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation

Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation