Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison doesn't regret leaving "The Bachelor" franchise. In fact, the TV host declared in a new interview that he's "proud" of his decision.
The 52-year-old discussed the matter on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast. "What I went through was tumultuous. I don't wish it on anybody. It was horrifying on a lot of levels - and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through," he explained. "But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation."
"We all could have figured it out, but I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision," he said. "I'm proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels. Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids' lives."