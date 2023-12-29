Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation

Cover Images/Charlie Steffens TV

The reality star, who hosted the dating competition for 19 years, departed the series after sparking heavy backlash when he defended Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending a "plantation-themed" sorority party in college.

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison doesn't regret leaving "The Bachelor" franchise. In fact, the TV host declared in a new interview that he's "proud" of his decision.

The 52-year-old discussed the matter on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast. "What I went through was tumultuous. I don't wish it on anybody. It was horrifying on a lot of levels - and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through," he explained. "But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation."

"We all could have figured it out, but I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision," he said. "I'm proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels. Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids' lives."

