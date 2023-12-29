Consequence Demands Apology From Kanye West for Snubbing Him

Cover Images/mpi099Media Punch Celebrity

Ye's longtime collaborator takes to Instagram to call out the Yeezy designer for dismissing him and everyone else on the entire team while promoting his new footwear design, Yzy Pods.

AceShowbiz - "I'm posting this clip of the YZY Pods because I was asked to by a staff member but I have to get something off my chest regardless of the consequences…" Consequence wrote on Thursday, December 28 on his Instagram account.

He went on saying, "I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002 So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE That's the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM."

"Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe,IBN,Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be 'The Bulls.' But we didn't help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!!" he added. "You can be the one with the Money And even the Power But I will always need my RESPECT If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew… Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you bro But This Is 192."

Ye recently made headlines after issuing a public apology written in Hebrew. In the letter, the 46-year-old wrote, translated to English, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any 'unintended outburst' caused by my words or actions.' It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

The father who previously made a series of anti-Semitic comments on and offline, went on to vow that he's "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future." He added in the letter, which was allegedly AI-Generated, "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

