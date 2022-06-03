Consequence Apologizes to Drake After Dissing Him Amid Kanye West Feud

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

In his Instagram post, the 'Good, The Bad, The Ugly' rapper attaches a screenshot of a message from Drake's right-hand man Noah '40' Shebib dated November 2016.

AceShowbiz - Consequence has shown some regrets after involving himself in the feud between Drake and Kanye West. The former made use of his Instagram account to issue an apology to Drake after dissing him multiple times last year amid Drake's feud with Ye.

"Petty energy ain't it for 2022," Consequence wrote. "A few years ago, Drake had Ye & I over to cook up n catch a vibe. As an OG. I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP's spiral out of control." He continued, "Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro."

In his post, Consequence also attached a screenshot of a message from Drake's right-hand man Noah "40" Shebib dated November 2016. "Just wanted to tell you, cause I didn't get the chance the other night... your for real one of my favourite rappers ever. Like for real. Just had to express that to you and thank you," so Noah told him.

In his response, "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" rapper replied, "I f**ks with y'all and I told Ye it's great look to lock in with y'all. I def wanna build with you and Drake."

Consequence previously responded to Drake and Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal", on which many believed Drake was taking a jab at Ye and Pusha T. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone," Drake raps on the track. After catching wind of the diss, Consequence appeared to accuse Drizzy of being disrespectful as he said, "Respect my team."

Consequence later unleashed a diss track entitled "Party Time". "One trip with Trippie left you drippin' red/ Infrareds pointed at your cranium," Consequence spits. "Who told Aubs that he can play with them?/ That boy Cons can run the fade with them/ I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats/ Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back."

Shortly after he dropped the track, Drake and Ye squashed their beef. The "God's Plan" hitmaker and the Yeezy designer even teamed up for a performance at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on December 9, 2021 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.