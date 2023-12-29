 

Will Smith Explains Why He Was 'Terrified' While on 'One and Only Date' With Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa

While Sandra 'Pepa' Denton seems to have a good impression about the date, the Oscar-winning actor stresses during their conversation that his 'concern was that I was going to get killed.'

AceShowbiz - Will Smith has opened up about the "one and only date" he had with Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa. When sharing his story, the "King Richard" leading man admitted that he was "terrified" at the time and explained the reason why.

The 55-year-old made the honest confession while speaking to the hip-hop duo in his "Class of '88" podcast. He said he had been smitten with Pepa for years, but she was always dating someone else back then.

"Now, she was single... We was both going to be in LA at the same time, so I'mma shoot my shot," Will recalled. "This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit."

"My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset," e added. "I always faked like I had game. I didn't really have game... I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn't believe I had a real shot."

Pepa also shared her side of the story. "We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100," she said. "It was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign."

While Pepa seemed to have a good impression about the date, Will stressed that his "concern was that I was going to get killed." The Oscar winner continued, "That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain't really have nothing."

Though things didn't work between Will and Pepa, they "always really got along." The actor went on to wed Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, while Pepa was briefly married to rapper Treach from 1999 to 2001.

