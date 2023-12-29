Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Less than a decade after winning the singing competition, the actress known for her role in 'The Color Purple' opens up about the personal struggles she faced following her victory.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stepping into the limelight as the winner of "American Idol", Fantasia Barrino seemed destined for stardom. However, behind the scenes, her journey was far from glamorous. In a candid account, she unveiled the hidden toll of her 2004 victory, shedding light on the personal struggles that followed and offering a raw and honest glimpse into the price of success that made her "lose everything."

In a new interview published on Thursday, December 28, the 39-year-old Grammy winner recalled what happened after she won season three of the singing competition. Speaking to PEOPLE, she candidly shared, "It wasn't easy." When asked about the reasons, she revealed, "I lost a lot. I lost everything."

Fantasia revealed to the outlet that her challenges stemmed from her initial lack of experience in managing various aspects of her career, including the music and film industry, as well as dealing with fame. She further elucidated, "You have to become a businesswoman and you link up with great business partners, but it doesn't have a lot to do with love. It took me a long time to figure that out."

"I didn't know anything about contracts," the "I Believe" singer admitted. "I didn't know anything about checking your money and making sure every day your stuff was where it was supposed to be. I just trusted and believed everybody that came into my life."

During the conversation, Fantasia, who clinched the victory in the contest at the tender age of 19, nostalgically reflected on her younger self, expressing, "Just a little girl from High Point, North Carolina that liked to sing. She didn't know anything about the industry."

"She didn't know anything about, Maybe you should look this way, dress this way, talk this way, smile for the cameras a certain way," she further said. "While I was singing for everybody else, I was actually singing my way through and to some things."

Despite the challenges, Fantasia firmly believed that every struggle she encountered was "necessary." Notably, the actress, who garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her captivating portrayal of Celie in "The Color Purple," expressed her gratitude, stating, "I'm grateful for it. … If I did not go through that, I wouldn't be the woman that I am today."

Following her victory in 2004, Fantasia endured a series of personal challenges, including financial difficulties, a legal dispute with her father over his portrayal in her book titled "Life Is Not a Fairy Tale," and a harrowing incident in 2010 when she overdosed on aspirin and a sleep aid. Thankfully, she survived after receiving medical attention and being hospitalized.

