 

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

Less than a decade after winning the singing competition, the actress known for her role in 'The Color Purple' opens up about the personal struggles she faced following her victory.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stepping into the limelight as the winner of "American Idol", Fantasia Barrino seemed destined for stardom. However, behind the scenes, her journey was far from glamorous. In a candid account, she unveiled the hidden toll of her 2004 victory, shedding light on the personal struggles that followed and offering a raw and honest glimpse into the price of success that made her "lose everything."

In a new interview published on Thursday, December 28, the 39-year-old Grammy winner recalled what happened after she won season three of the singing competition. Speaking to PEOPLE, she candidly shared, "It wasn't easy." When asked about the reasons, she revealed, "I lost a lot. I lost everything."

Fantasia revealed to the outlet that her challenges stemmed from her initial lack of experience in managing various aspects of her career, including the music and film industry, as well as dealing with fame. She further elucidated, "You have to become a businesswoman and you link up with great business partners, but it doesn't have a lot to do with love. It took me a long time to figure that out."

"I didn't know anything about contracts," the "I Believe" singer admitted. "I didn't know anything about checking your money and making sure every day your stuff was where it was supposed to be. I just trusted and believed everybody that came into my life."

  Editors' Pick

During the conversation, Fantasia, who clinched the victory in the contest at the tender age of 19, nostalgically reflected on her younger self, expressing, "Just a little girl from High Point, North Carolina that liked to sing. She didn't know anything about the industry."

"She didn't know anything about, Maybe you should look this way, dress this way, talk this way, smile for the cameras a certain way," she further said. "While I was singing for everybody else, I was actually singing my way through and to some things."

Despite the challenges, Fantasia firmly believed that every struggle she encountered was "necessary." Notably, the actress, who garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her captivating portrayal of Celie in "The Color Purple," expressed her gratitude, stating, "I'm grateful for it. … If I did not go through that, I wouldn't be the woman that I am today."

Following her victory in 2004, Fantasia endured a series of personal challenges, including financial difficulties, a legal dispute with her father over his portrayal in her book titled "Life Is Not a Fairy Tale," and a harrowing incident in 2010 when she overdosed on aspirin and a sleep aid. Thankfully, she survived after receiving medical attention and being hospitalized.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time

Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks
Related Posts
Fantasia's Heart 'Completely Broken' After Airbnb Kicks Her and Kids Out on Son's Birthday

Fantasia's Heart 'Completely Broken' After Airbnb Kicks Her and Kids Out on Son's Birthday

Fantasia Moved to Tears by 'The Color Purple' Cast's Sweet Surprise on Her Birthday

Fantasia Moved to Tears by 'The Color Purple' Cast's Sweet Surprise on Her Birthday

Fantasia Announces Plans to Go Back to School After Dropping Out at 14

Fantasia Announces Plans to Go Back to School After Dropping Out at 14

Fantasia Barrino Cries Tears of Joy After Her Newborn Daughter 'Kicked the NICU Butt'

Fantasia Barrino Cries Tears of Joy After Her Newborn Daughter 'Kicked the NICU Butt'

Latest News
Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video
  • Dec 29, 2023

Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything
  • Dec 29, 2023

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything

Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks
  • Dec 29, 2023

Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time
  • Dec 29, 2023

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time

Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War
  • Dec 29, 2023

Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Split From Louis Thornton-Allen
  • Dec 29, 2023

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Split From Louis Thornton-Allen

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston