 

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time
Cover Images/Sean Thornton
Celebrity

A new report points out that the 56-year-old 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star documented himself enjoying the fast food joint at least twice in the past six years.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemingly lied about having his first In-N-Out in a recent Instagram video. A new report pointed out that the "Moana" star documented himself enjoying the fast food joint at least twice in the past six years.

In August 2022, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor took to his social media account to share a picture of two burgers, fries and bottles of his Teremana tequila. "A #cheatmealsunday for the history books!" he penned at the time.

He continued, "A solid start with a bite of good fries as we know s***y fries can ruin the whole experience. Pared the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado. The verdict: 'This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to 'the list.' "

Not stopping there, the "Black Adam" star posted a selfie with workers at the fast food chain's drive-thru in February 2017. "I've never been to In-N-Out before (I know, what an a**hole)," he explained the in caption. "but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru."

  Editors' Pick

Recently, Dwayne shared a video of his "first ever @innout burger experience." The clip showed the process of him ordering foods via drive-thru as he seemed surprised by each of the steps. "Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order," The Rock captioned the clip. "But I didn't know the lingo, didn't know who to pay, where to pay, didn't know s**t."

Employees at the chain could also be seen being understandably starstruck by the actor's appearance as he learned the eatery's famous signature spread. Dwayne additionally was struggling about tips as he asked, "Are we not supposed to give tips?"

The former pro wrestler further wrote in the caption, "Loved everyone's positive vibes and their 'holy s**t it's the rock' energy.' And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything
Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Toy Store by Buying Them Christmas Gift

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Toy Store by Buying Them Christmas Gift

Dwayne Johnson's Home Office Turned Into 'Daddy Central' by His Kids and He Loves It

Dwayne Johnson's Home Office Turned Into 'Daddy Central' by His Kids and He Loves It

Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Idea of Running for Presidency After Getting Offers From Political Parties

Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Idea of Running for Presidency After Getting Offers From Political Parties

Dwayne Johnson Gets Offers to Run for U.S. Presidential Election

Dwayne Johnson Gets Offers to Run for U.S. Presidential Election

Latest News
Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything
  • Dec 29, 2023

Fantasia Barrino Unveils the Hidden Toll of 'American Idol' Win That Made Her Lose Everything

Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks
  • Dec 29, 2023

Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time
  • Dec 29, 2023

Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time

Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War
  • Dec 29, 2023

Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Split From Louis Thornton-Allen
  • Dec 29, 2023

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Split From Louis Thornton-Allen

Miriam Margolyes Dishes on Her Retirement Plan
  • Dec 29, 2023

Miriam Margolyes Dishes on Her Retirement Plan

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video