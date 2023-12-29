Dwayne Johnson Caught Lying About Eating In-N-Out for the First Time

Cover Images/Sean Thornton Celebrity

A new report points out that the 56-year-old 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star documented himself enjoying the fast food joint at least twice in the past six years.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemingly lied about having his first In-N-Out in a recent Instagram video. A new report pointed out that the "Moana" star documented himself enjoying the fast food joint at least twice in the past six years.

In August 2022, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor took to his social media account to share a picture of two burgers, fries and bottles of his Teremana tequila. "A #cheatmealsunday for the history books!" he penned at the time.

He continued, "A solid start with a bite of good fries as we know s***y fries can ruin the whole experience. Pared the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado. The verdict: 'This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to 'the list.' "

Not stopping there, the "Black Adam" star posted a selfie with workers at the fast food chain's drive-thru in February 2017. "I've never been to In-N-Out before (I know, what an a**hole)," he explained the in caption. "but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru."

Recently, Dwayne shared a video of his "first ever @innout burger experience." The clip showed the process of him ordering foods via drive-thru as he seemed surprised by each of the steps. "Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order," The Rock captioned the clip. "But I didn't know the lingo, didn't know who to pay, where to pay, didn't know s**t."

Employees at the chain could also be seen being understandably starstruck by the actor's appearance as he learned the eatery's famous signature spread. Dwayne additionally was struggling about tips as he asked, "Are we not supposed to give tips?"

The former pro wrestler further wrote in the caption, "Loved everyone's positive vibes and their 'holy s**t it's the rock' energy.' And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip."

