Imagine Dragons Praised for Remarkable Act in Rebuilding Ukrainian Boy's House After Russian War

The pop rock band receives heartwarming messages from numerous social media users for their kindness towards 14-year-old Sashko, who appeared in their 'Crushed' music video.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - In a world often plagued by conflicts and destruction, it's rare to find stories that restore people’s faith in humanity. However, when Imagine Dragons heard about the plight of a Ukrainian teenager named Sashko, they made a difference that would leave an indelible mark and earned them praise for their kindness.

The pop rock band, whose members consist of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, garnered an outpouring of heartwarming messages after dedicating themselves to the task of helping Sashko rebuild his house in the aftermath of the devastating Russian war.

In the comments section of their new Instagram post, which featured a video of Sashko and his rebuilt home, one Instagram user gushed, "I take my hat off to you Imagine Dragons who make it all happen. Please use your music to connect people for Good to prevail." Another joined in, "Every time I think I couldn't be more proud to be your fan, you guys prove me wrong."

The positive online responses did not stop there. A third wrote, "A story of hope for the new year - I hope that thousands of Ukrainians will be able to return to their rebuilt homes too - thank you so much for all your amazing work." A fourth added, "You are our voices in the whole world and it means a lot. a huge thanks to @imaginedragons, your entire team and especially to @ty__arnold !"

In the post itself, a video featuring Sashko's house before and after it was rebuilt was uploaded. The footage also documented the 14-year-old teenager cheerfully opening the door of his rebuilt house for the first time. In the clip, he was seen flashing his radiant smile while taking a look at the kitchen and bedroom, among other parts of the house.

Accompanying the footage, a caption read, "One year ago, our friend @ty__arnold met a 14-year-old boy named Sashko in Ukraine," referring to Ty Arnold, the band's Director of Photography. "He was wandering the streets of his destroyed town of Novohryhorivka, still in disbelief at the complete destruction of his home, his neighborhood, and his school. "

"@ty__arnold captured Sashko's story in our music video for 'Crushed'," it continued. "Thanks to UNITED24 (which we support) and their donor @avrora.multimarket, Sashko and his mother's house has been rebuilt."

