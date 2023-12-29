 

Eminem Files for Protective Order Against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Amid Legal Feud

The Slim Shady has filed a motion to ask for a protective order against the two members of the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' amid their trademark dispute.

AceShowbiz - Eminem has sought a protective order against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. The "Lose Yourself" rapper, 51, filed the legal request as part of his ongoing trademark dispute with "The Real Housewives of Potomac" stars over their "Reasonably Shady" podcast.

On December 15, Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III but who is known by the monikers Slim Shady and Shady, filed the motion so he would not have to show up in person for a deposition with Gizelle, 53, and 44-year-old Robyn, according to docs obtained by AllHipHop.

Eminem argued it would be "unduly burdensome" if he were to appear in court and claimed he has a "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue."

His attorneys offered three people, including the rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg, 52, who would be willing to appear, as they have "equal and superior knowledge" to him on the "relevant topics."

But according to the rapper's lawyers, Gizelle and Robyn have "remained insistent on deposing Mathers" so are asking for "a protective order precluding the deposition of Marshall Mathers."

The pair have yet to respond to the request.

Their trademark battle with Eminem kicked off after the "Real Housewives" regulars filed to trademark the name of their podcast "Reasonably Shady", which they started in 2021, as part of a plan to sell merchandise linked to the show in February.

Weeks later, Eminem filed an opposition to their request, claiming his brand would be "damaged." He also said his and the pair's separate brands could "cause confusion in the minds of consumers."

The reality stars have fought the rapper already and asked the judge to deny his opposition in a March 2023 filing.

Their attorney Andrea Evans told Page Six, "Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between Mather's trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark. We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property."

