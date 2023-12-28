 

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rack City' rapper and the former 'Grown-ish' cast member make people assume that they are dating as they are spotted leaving a club in West Hollywood together.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyga and Chloe Bailey have sparked speculation that they are more than just friends. The "Rack City" rapper and the Chloe x Halle singer were speculated to be dating after they had a joyful night out in Los Angeles.

In pictures making their rounds online on Wednesday, December 27, the 34-year-old rapper and the 25-year-old singer/actress could be seen hanging out together at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood one day prior. They were photographed making their way out of the venue as they headed to a car, which was parked at a valet parking area.

In one of the photos, Tyga was seen getting into what appeared to be the driver seat of the luxury black vehicle after a number of valet staff prepared the car. In the meantime, Chloe was pictured about to sit on the passenger seat.

The "Freaky Deaky" spitter and the former "Grown-ish" star appeared to be in good spirits throughout the outing. She was caught on camera smiling from ear-to-ear while he seemingly was greeting a number of his male fans who approached him.

  Editors' Pick

For the occasion, Tyga looked stylish in his black-and-white ensemble, consisting of a white tee, an oversized black leather jacket that came with two long puffy sleeves, a pair of long black leather pants and matching boots. His hair was covered with a black beanie that had red patterns all over it.

The hip-hop artist, who was carrying several plastic bags of candy, completed the look with a silver accessory on his trousers and matching chain necklace. He also sported several rings, one of which was huge.

Chloe, whose hair was styled into a sleek low bun, looked in sync with Tyga in her all-black get-up. She put on a busty display in an asymmetrical black top, which had two long sleeves as well as a huge cut-out on the wearer's upper chest, and a pair of matching leather-like pants. Enhancing the look, she added a matching bag, sparkling necklace, bracelet, ring and a pair of earrings.

Prior to the dating rumors, Tyga was in a romantic relationship with singer Avril Lavigne. The former couple called it quits in October. Meanwhile, Chloe was romantically linked to Gunna in 2022.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo
Related Posts
Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga Roasted After Stripping Down to Birthday Suit in New Thirst Trap

Tyga Roasted After Stripping Down to Birthday Suit in New Thirst Trap

Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss

Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss

Tyga, YG and Blxst Host A1 Pool Party in 'West Coast Weekend' Visuals

Tyga, YG and Blxst Host A1 Pool Party in 'West Coast Weekend' Visuals

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained
  • Dec 28, 2023

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo
  • Dec 28, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers
  • Dec 28, 2023

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Cherish 'Greatest Gift' on Christmas After Her Skull Surgery

Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Cherish 'Greatest Gift' on Christmas After Her Skull Surgery

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce