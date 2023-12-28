Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rack City' rapper and the former 'Grown-ish' cast member make people assume that they are dating as they are spotted leaving a club in West Hollywood together.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyga and Chloe Bailey have sparked speculation that they are more than just friends. The "Rack City" rapper and the Chloe x Halle singer were speculated to be dating after they had a joyful night out in Los Angeles.

In pictures making their rounds online on Wednesday, December 27, the 34-year-old rapper and the 25-year-old singer/actress could be seen hanging out together at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood one day prior. They were photographed making their way out of the venue as they headed to a car, which was parked at a valet parking area.

In one of the photos, Tyga was seen getting into what appeared to be the driver seat of the luxury black vehicle after a number of valet staff prepared the car. In the meantime, Chloe was pictured about to sit on the passenger seat.

The "Freaky Deaky" spitter and the former "Grown-ish" star appeared to be in good spirits throughout the outing. She was caught on camera smiling from ear-to-ear while he seemingly was greeting a number of his male fans who approached him.

For the occasion, Tyga looked stylish in his black-and-white ensemble, consisting of a white tee, an oversized black leather jacket that came with two long puffy sleeves, a pair of long black leather pants and matching boots. His hair was covered with a black beanie that had red patterns all over it.

The hip-hop artist, who was carrying several plastic bags of candy, completed the look with a silver accessory on his trousers and matching chain necklace. He also sported several rings, one of which was huge.

Chloe, whose hair was styled into a sleek low bun, looked in sync with Tyga in her all-black get-up. She put on a busty display in an asymmetrical black top, which had two long sleeves as well as a huge cut-out on the wearer's upper chest, and a pair of matching leather-like pants. Enhancing the look, she added a matching bag, sparkling necklace, bracelet, ring and a pair of earrings.

Prior to the dating rumors, Tyga was in a romantic relationship with singer Avril Lavigne. The former couple called it quits in October. Meanwhile, Chloe was romantically linked to Gunna in 2022.

You can share this post!