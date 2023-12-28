Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford Celebrity

In a post-Christmas selfie, the 'Terminator: Dark Fate' actor and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star look in sync with Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger in their brown shirts.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt appeared to have had a blast during their family gathering. Having seemingly celebrated Christmas together with their family members, the "Terminator: Dark Fate" actor and the leading man in "Guardians of the Galaxy" looked cheerful when they wore matching tops.

The 76-year-old former California's 38th governor and the 44-year-old actor struck a pose together for a family holiday photo, which was uploaded via Instagram Story by Patrick Schwarzenegger. For the post-Christmas selfie, the two stars were joined by Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

In the snap, Chris, Patrick and Christopher were standing in front of a massive Christmas tree, which was decorated with colorful ornaments. Meanwhile, Arnold appeared closer to the camera as he stood a distance in front of his son-in-law and two sons. All four of them flashed their big radiant smiles as Chris put both of his hands up in the air.

For the fun gathering, Arnold, Chris, Patrick and Christopher looked in sync in their colorful outfits. They sported matching long-sleeved brown shirts that came with red, yellow and dark gray patches all over it as well as embossed flower patterns. In addition to the tops, they covered their eyes with matching black sunglasses.

In the meantime, Arnold's youngest son Joseph Baena was noticeably absent in the picture. Over the photo, Patrick wrote, "Chad, Brad, Thad, Trent."

Arnold is a father to six children. He shares 34-year-old Katherine, 32-year-old Christina, 30-year-old Patrick and 26-year-old Christopher with his ex-wife Maria Shriver as well as 26-year-old Joseph with his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. He is also a father-in-law to Chris, who tied the knot with Katherine in June 2019 in Montecito, California.

Aside from being a father, Arnold is a grandfather to his two grandchildren, Chris and Katherine's daughters Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Earlier this year, Arnold declared that "it's the easiest thing to be a grandfather" when he had an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. He added, "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

