 

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza
Instagram
Celebrity

It has been reported that the 'Wednesday' star has signed an open letter to the U.S. President John Biden to urge a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega has taken action regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. It has been reported that the "Wednesday" star has signed an open letter to the U.S. President Joe Biden to urge a ceasefire in Gaza.

The 21-year-old actress' name has now been featured in the list featuring more than 200 actors, comedians, fashion models, recording artists and more who demanded an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Among them are Ben Affleck, Gigi Hadid, Padma Lakshmi, Wanda Sykes, Jessica Chastain, Joaquin Phoenix, Drake and Dua Lipa.

  Editors' Pick

In the letter, the artists who unite as a group called Artists4Ceasefire, began, "We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horror in Israel and Palestine. We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

"We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them," the letter continued.

It added, "We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, 'Compassion - and international law - must prevail.' "

The new report came after Jenna showed support to Melissa Barrera after she was fired from "Scream 7" a.k.a. "Scream VII" for her pro-Palestine posts. In November, Jenna was caught liking a post about Barrera. She clicked the like on celebrities4palestine's post that read, "Melissa Barrera Stands Her Ground After Being Dropped From Scream For Speaking Up For Palestine."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring

Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park
Related Posts
Jenna Ortega Subtly Supports Melissa Barrera After 'Scream 7' Firing Due to Pro-Palestine Posts

Jenna Ortega Subtly Supports Melissa Barrera After 'Scream 7' Firing Due to Pro-Palestine Posts

Jenna Ortega Gets More Love From Fans Than Billie Eilish Despite Having Lesser Followers on IG

Jenna Ortega Gets More Love From Fans Than Billie Eilish Despite Having Lesser Followers on IG

Jenna Ortega Thinks Watching Her Own Work Will Hinder Her Growth as Artist

Jenna Ortega Thinks Watching Her Own Work Will Hinder Her Growth as Artist

Jenna Ortega Wanted Blonde Hair So She 'Would Look Like Cinderella'

Jenna Ortega Wanted Blonde Hair So She 'Would Look Like Cinderella'

Latest News
Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park
  • Dec 28, 2023

Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza
  • Dec 28, 2023

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring
  • Dec 28, 2023

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring

Lee Sun-Kyun's Alleged Blackmailer Detained Hours After 'Parasite' Actor Died
  • Dec 28, 2023

Lee Sun-Kyun's Alleged Blackmailer Detained Hours After 'Parasite' Actor Died

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom
  • Dec 28, 2023

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'