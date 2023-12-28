Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Instagram Celebrity

It has been reported that the 'Wednesday' star has signed an open letter to the U.S. President John Biden to urge a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega has taken action regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. It has been reported that the "Wednesday" star has signed an open letter to the U.S. President Joe Biden to urge a ceasefire in Gaza.

The 21-year-old actress' name has now been featured in the list featuring more than 200 actors, comedians, fashion models, recording artists and more who demanded an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Among them are Ben Affleck, Gigi Hadid, Padma Lakshmi, Wanda Sykes, Jessica Chastain, Joaquin Phoenix, Drake and Dua Lipa.

In the letter, the artists who unite as a group called Artists4Ceasefire, began, "We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horror in Israel and Palestine. We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

"We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them," the letter continued.

It added, "We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, 'Compassion - and international law - must prevail.' "

The new report came after Jenna showed support to Melissa Barrera after she was fired from "Scream 7" a.k.a. "Scream VII" for her pro-Palestine posts. In November, Jenna was caught liking a post about Barrera. She clicked the like on celebrities4palestine's post that read, "Melissa Barrera Stands Her Ground After Being Dropped From Scream For Speaking Up For Palestine."

