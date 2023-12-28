 

Cops Begin Investigation Into 'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun's Death

Cops Begin Investigation Into 'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun's Death
Celebrity

The South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic death of the 'Parasite' actor as the car where his body was found is being towed away.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lee Sun-kyun's car in which he was discovered dead after an apparent suicide has been towed away as police begin an investigation into his death.

South Korea's emergency office announced the "Parasite" actor, 48, was found unconscious in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, December 27 with the country's Yonhap news agency reporting his body was found after his wife Jeon Hye-jin alerted officers to what appeared to be a suicide note she had found from her husband.

Dad-of-two Lee, famed for playing the Park family father in the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner "Parasite", had reportedly been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs - and had been questioned three times by police over his alleged drug use, including a 19 hour interrogation by authorities over the weekend.

Police have been seen investigating the car in which the actor's body was found at a park in central Seoul, with reports saying authorities had found a charcoal briquette in the passenger seat of the car.

  Editors' Pick

Yonhap reported Lee claimed he had been tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him.

Those convicted of drug related offences in South Korea face tough punishments, with repeat offenders and dealers often facing up to 14 years in jail.

Lee, who won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with his "Parasite" castmates in 2020, briefly spoke with reporters in late October before entering an Incheon police station, telling them, "I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment."

Lee married his girlfriend of seven years Jeon Hye-jin in May 2009, with the couple having two sons.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Director David Leland Died at 82
Related Posts
Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death

Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

Latest News
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
  • Dec 28, 2023

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Cops Begin Investigation Into 'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun's Death
  • Dec 28, 2023

Cops Begin Investigation Into 'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun's Death

Fans Poke Fun at Chris Brown Due to His Unrecognizable Look in Throwback Pic
  • Dec 28, 2023

Fans Poke Fun at Chris Brown Due to His Unrecognizable Look in Throwback Pic

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spoil Their Children With Christmas Gifts Despite Financial Woes
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spoil Their Children With Christmas Gifts Despite Financial Woes

Director David Leland Died at 82
  • Dec 28, 2023

Director David Leland Died at 82

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Admit to Having Sought Relationship Counseling Due to 'Small' Dispute
  • Dec 28, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Admit to Having Sought Relationship Counseling Due to 'Small' Dispute

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party