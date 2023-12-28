 

Director David Leland Died at 82

The filmmaker who was known for directing Liam Neeson's movie 'The Big Man' is announced by his agency to have passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 82.

AceShowbiz - Director David Leland has passed away aged 82. The BAFTA-winning actor and filmmaker - who penned movies including "Personal Services" and "Wish You Were Here" and directed an Emmy-winning episode of "Band of Brothers" - passed away on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family.

"He is survived by his wife, Sabrina, his four daughters, his son and his six grandchildren… all of whom he loved almost as much as Arsenal football club," his agency Casarotto Ramsay and Associates said in a statement.

David originally trained as an actor at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama before co-forming the Drama Centre London and moving to the Crucible Theatre for stage management.

The actor also worked with Monty Python icons Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam and directed Victoria Wood's first play, titled "Talent". He became a close friend of The Beatles guitarist George Harrison, who got involved in film production after he left the group.

David is also famed for directing "The Big Man" which starred Liam Neeson as a bare-knuckle boxer in Glasgow, and the 1998 hit "Land Girls", which starred Rachel Weisz and Anna Friel as women assigned farm work.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina, his four daughters and six grandchildren. David started his acting career by landing small roles in 1970s films such as John Mackenzie's directorial debut "One Brief Summer" and "Gawain and the Green Knight", which featured Murray Head and Jacques Demy's The Pied Piper.

He directed his episode of the "Band of Brothers" TV hit in 2001, jointly winning an Emmy for outstanding directing, and also wrote and directed a number of episodes in "Borgias" starring Jeremy Irons after joining the production as co-showrunner and producer.

David's friendship with George Harrison deepened when he made several videos for the guitarist's Traveling Wilburys supergroup project. He was then was asked to direct the monumental Concert for George documentary - the 2003 film of the Harrison tribute concert that had taken place after the musician's death in 2001.

