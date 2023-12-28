Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

ITV Music

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has nothing but good words after listening to the joint album recorded by his former bandmate Liam and ex-Stone Roses rocker John Squire.

AceShowbiz - Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs claims Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint album is "very good." The former Oasis guitarist has listened to his ex-bandmate Liam's new record with the former Stone Roses rocker, but other than praising it, he's not going to let slip what to expect.

"I'm not involved in any way whatsoever, but I've heard it. I'm not going to tell you anything. I'm going to keep you all in suspense. I'm not gonna say it's this, that or whatever, but I've heard it from start to finish, and I'll keep you all going, 'Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us,' " he said on Radio X.

He then insisted, "I shall leave it to the man himself. It's very good."

The lead single, "Just Another Rainbow", arrives in just a few days, on January 5, 2024. Fans can expect John's "instantly unforgettable psychedelia-tinged guitar" fused with the "passion, personality and utmost conviction" of Liam's vocals.

The "Diamond in the Dark" singer, 51, says John's songwriting should get just as much appreciation as his songwriting. Announcing the track, he said of the "I Am the Resurrection" songwriter, "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he's a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned."

"There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they'll all still blow your mind."

John, 61, teased that the song is oddly "uplifting" despite the theme of disappointment. He added in a press release, "To me the most obvious take on 'Just Another Rainbow' is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we've made together, which is weird."

Liam first teased the project after he surprised fans by bringing John out for his pair of Knebworth shows last June to perform Oasis' 1995 classic "Champagne Supernova". The "Live Forever" hitmaker recently boasted that their upcoming collection is "the best record" since The Beatles' "Revolver".

The Britpop legend and Beatles fanatic teased that it's better than the seminal 1966 record - which featured the hits "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yellow Submarine".

Asked if it's true their album is coming out in 2024, he replied on X, "It's the best record since revolver (sic)." When another user said that was a "big statement," Liam wrote back, "What's coming your way is bigger I'm being humble it [redacted] all over it."

