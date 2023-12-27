Mel B Takes Ice Bath to 'Support' Her Mental Health

Instagram Celebrity

The Spice Girls singer dishes on her favorite ritual of the day as she starts her morning with exercise and an ice bath in order to help her muscles relax.

AceShowbiz - Melanie Brown enjoys an ice bath. The former Spice Girls singer kicks off her day with a run and as soon as she returns home, she "takes the plunge" and submerges herself in freezing water because she enjoys the health benefits in brings.

"My alarm goes off at 5.30am… I'm out the door by 6am for a run. After that, I take the plunge and get into an ice bath. This is, quite possibly, my favourite ritual of the day. It helps my muscles relax and supports my mental and physical health," she told Closer magazine.

The 48-year-old star - who has daughters Phoenix, Angel, and Madison from previous relationships - plans her outfits the evening before if she's going to have a busy day, and she has an empowering wardrobe to choose from.

She explained. "If I have an early start the next day, I like to plan my outfit [in the evening]. It's important to have a wardrobe filled with clothes that make you feel like you can conquer anything."

And no matter what she's done in a day, Mel loves coming home to unwind with her family. She said, "After a long day, the highlight is coming home to the peaceful countryside and winding down. A long hot shower, a home-cooked meal and, best of all, time with my children and dogs."

