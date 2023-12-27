 

Jax Jones Never Enjoyed Christmas Until He Had His Own Kids

Jax Jones Never Enjoyed Christmas Until He Had His Own Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker admits that the festive holiday used to be a typical Sunday for him and wife until the couple welcomed their children.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jax Jones feels New Year's Eve is better than Christmas Day. The 36-year-old DJ always enjoys working on December 31 because it's likely he'll be overseas at a party somewhere.

"I'm not sure yet, I need to figure it out. I will be abroad for New Years, that's for DJs, we like to have fun. My favourite place I've ever done for New Years is New York because if you are going to do cold, that's the place. Paris is overrated," he told BANG Showbiz when asked about his festive plans.

The "You Don't Know Me" hitmaker has only learned to enjoy Christmas in recent years since he and his wife, who stays out of the spotlight, had their daughters, three-year-old Lawana and nine-month-old Ariyah.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "I never used to love Christmas. I only just started liking it. We had a small family, it's just kind of like a Sunday. But now, my wife has a big family and kids, she makes it a seasonal event. Halloween, Christmas, Easter, we're going in!"

The DJ is looking forward for the festive period to come to a close, as he can't wait to release his new k. He said, "I've got a brand new song coming out on January 20th. It's a big tune, I think it's going to be a big hit next year, so stay tuned."

Whilst Jax is counting down the days for 2024 to begin, the DJ admitted that he had made a New Year's resolution to start going to the gym to get rid of his "love handles." He said, "I need to [get rid of] the love handles - they are love railings at the moment. This year, I'm not going to give in."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Brook Ditches Traditional Glitzy Christmas Outfits for 'Very Calming' Attires

Mel B Takes Ice Bath to 'Support' Her Mental Health
Latest News
Adam Driver Recalls Focusing on 'Wrong Thing' When He Was Younger
  • Dec 28, 2023

Adam Driver Recalls Focusing on 'Wrong Thing' When He Was Younger

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split
  • Dec 28, 2023

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback
  • Dec 27, 2023

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

Hugh Jackman and Gwyneth Paltrow Saddened by Bill Granger's Death
  • Dec 27, 2023

Hugh Jackman and Gwyneth Paltrow Saddened by Bill Granger's Death

Mel B Takes Ice Bath to 'Support' Her Mental Health
  • Dec 27, 2023

Mel B Takes Ice Bath to 'Support' Her Mental Health

Cardi B and Offset Reunite on Christmas Despite Ugly Breakup
  • Dec 27, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Reunite on Christmas Despite Ugly Breakup

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits