Jax Jones Never Enjoyed Christmas Until He Had His Own Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker admits that the festive holiday used to be a typical Sunday for him and wife until the couple welcomed their children.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jax Jones feels New Year's Eve is better than Christmas Day. The 36-year-old DJ always enjoys working on December 31 because it's likely he'll be overseas at a party somewhere.

"I'm not sure yet, I need to figure it out. I will be abroad for New Years, that's for DJs, we like to have fun. My favourite place I've ever done for New Years is New York because if you are going to do cold, that's the place. Paris is overrated," he told BANG Showbiz when asked about his festive plans.

The "You Don't Know Me" hitmaker has only learned to enjoy Christmas in recent years since he and his wife, who stays out of the spotlight, had their daughters, three-year-old Lawana and nine-month-old Ariyah.

He said, "I never used to love Christmas. I only just started liking it. We had a small family, it's just kind of like a Sunday. But now, my wife has a big family and kids, she makes it a seasonal event. Halloween, Christmas, Easter, we're going in!"

The DJ is looking forward for the festive period to come to a close, as he can't wait to release his new k. He said, "I've got a brand new song coming out on January 20th. It's a big tune, I think it's going to be a big hit next year, so stay tuned."

Whilst Jax is counting down the days for 2024 to begin, the DJ admitted that he had made a New Year's resolution to start going to the gym to get rid of his "love handles." He said, "I need to [get rid of] the love handles - they are love railings at the moment. This year, I'm not going to give in."

You can share this post!