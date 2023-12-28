 

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Following his controversial Oscars incident and bombshell marriage revelations, the 'King Richard' actor has reportedly turned to comfort foods and fallen off the wagon of his fitness goal.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith's recent emotional turmoil has reportedly taken its toll on his physical appearance. The 55-year-old year-old actor has reportedly piled on the pounds again due to "emotional" eating amid a rocky year.

The "King Richard" star has reportedly turned to comfort foods since his infamous Oscars incident, in which he slapped Chris Rock on stage. As he was struggling to regain trust in the industry, Jada Pinkett Smith shocked everyone with embarrassing revelations about their marriage.

According to a new report, Will hasn't handled stress and scrutiny well and as the result he has gained back the 30 pounds he lost a couple of years ago after his last eating binge. "Will started out this year vowing to get into tip-top shape, but he soon fell off the wagon," a source told the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com).

"Jada's confession that they'd been separated for years tipped him way over the edge. He's taking it out in the kitchen by eating everything in sight," the source spilled. "Late-night snacks and lack of discipline are hitting him hard in all the wrong areas."

"Will's always been an emotional eater," the so-called insider explained, before adding, "it's one of the only comforts he's got." As to how his eating habits have affected his body, the source claimed, "His belly protrudes, he's jowly and his muscles are turning to fat."

Will, however, never made it obvious that he's struggling emotionally amid the negative headlines about himself. On Christmas Day, December 25, he shared new family pictures showing him, his wife Jada and their kids wearing funny Christmas outfits.

In the images, they struck goofy poses together while wearing colorful ensembles, including wigs, festive glasses and Christmas sweaters. Jada also sported a "Jada Claus" beanie, while their daughter Willow Smith rocked a green top with her dad's face on it.

