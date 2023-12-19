 

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Boat Ride

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Boat Ride
Cover Images/Instagram/Daniel Robertson
The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum and the former boyfriend of her ex-castmate Shannon Beador do not shy away from publicly showing off their affection towards each other.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bellino and John Janssen appeared to have confirmed that they are a couple. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and the former boyfriend of her ex-castmate Shannon Beador seemingly announced their relationship with a PDA-filled boat ride.

The 46-year-old reality TV star and John passionately kissed each other on the lips during a romantic night out, as seen in a video uploaded via Instagram on Sunday, December 17. In the clip, it could be seen that the new couple was locking lips in front of people who were taking photos of them.

In the meantime, Alexis placed one of her hands on John's chest as they stood close to each other. After locking lips for a few seconds, the two turned their faces to the cameras with joyful expressions. While she was seen bursting into laughter, he was documented shyly smiling from ear-to-ear.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular penned, "He is pulling backwards it's very awkward. Looks very forced." With a laughing emoji, another asked, "Wait a second. Wasn't Shannon telling us last season John was a 'private person?' "

That same day, Alexis and John were caught on camera holding hands while grabbing a morning coffee together at a cafe in Newport Beach, California. In pictures published by Daily Mail, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand in their matching white ensembles.

Alexis and John sparked romance rumors after they were spotted hanging out together in November. At that time, he was seen wrapping his arm around her shoulder as they sat side-by-side to take a group photo with their friends. However, her representative and publicist Spencer Lubitz insisted that they were not a thing.

Later on, it was reported that Alexis and John are dating. On December 5, a source spilled to PEOPLE that "they're not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend" despite spending "a lot of time together" and "enjoying learning about each other." The source also said that the two have "a mutual attraction" and "natural connection."

In the wake of the surprising news, Alexis' ex-castmate and John's former girlfriend Shannon admitted that she is "hurt" and "confused." She told E! News on December 6, "I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt. I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks. Because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."

