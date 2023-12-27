Dr. Umar Slammed After Saying Eminem Isn't the G.O.A.T. Because He's Not Black

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Dr. Umar has come under fire for dissing Eminem.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Umar has come under fire for dissing Eminem. After saying that Em isn't the G.O.A.T. because he is not black, the social media personality found himself being dragged by some Instagram users.

Dr. Umar made his declaration on "The Joe Budden Podcast". He said, "This is going to my African fundamentalism... No non-African can ever be the best of anything African," before adding, "It's an insult to the ancestors. It's an insult to the race and it's an insult to every Black person."

"We gotta stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect of our cultural power because it is an insult," he continued. "I can acknowledge Eminem's talent. But for you to put him at the top, that's white supremacy."

"Do you think I can go to Palestine and be the best of anything of Palestinian culture? You never see that," he furter argued. "You think I can go to Israel and be the best of anything in Israel whether it be a cook, an instrumentalist, a dancer? Hell no."

Dr. Umar went on to stress, "We have to stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect in our cultural product because it's an insult."

His statements didn't sit well with many people. One person in particular fumed, "Bro, tired of people making everything about race. Can't stand this cancel culture. Eminem is one of the greats and let him have that title. It's well deserved."

Another commented, "Hip Hop and Rap isn't AFRICAN! It's multicultural and doesn't belong to one race. His skin tone has NOTHING to do with his talent and to undermine that is wild."

